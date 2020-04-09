Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid caused concern among viewers on Thursday's episode of the popular breakfast show. The TV presenter was chatting to several public transport workers via video chat when she had to clear her throat, but reassured those watching that it was nothing to be worried about. Watch the video here...

WATCH: Susanna Reid defends cough

It has been a tough time in the GMB studios recently as Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper has been in intensive care due to coronavirus. Susanna previously spoke to the camera as she sent Kate and her husband their love. "We send him every ounce of strength as he recovers from coronavirus. Our love to him and Kate Garraway," she said. An emotional Piers also thanked all the NHS workers who are "treating all those affected by the virus," before adding that Kate and Derek "are going through what so many families are going through. It's agonising. I hope it all turns up okay."

