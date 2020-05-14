The first trailer for Netflix's new original TV show Snowpiercer, based on the graphic novel series and film from Parasite director Bong Joon Ho, is here - and we already can't wait for it to drop on the streaming service on 25 May. The TV show follows the last surviving part of humanity, who lives on a perpetually moving train as the world outside has become a frozen wasteland. Watch the trailer for the exciting show here...

WATCH: Netflix's Snowpiercer trailer

The ten-part series has an all-star cast, including A Beautiful Mind actress Jennifer Connelly, Hamilton star Daveed Diggs and The Americans' Alison Wright. Fans were quick to discuss the new show, with many recommending that people also check out the 2013 film on which the TV show is based. One person tweeted: "Why is #Snowpiercer being remade? I've seen the flick several times. It's a perfect movie IMO," while another added: "Just a reminder that the #Snowpiercer movie is one of the craziest movies I’ve ever seen and I absolutely loved it."

