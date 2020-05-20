Normal People's Paul Mescal is single and ready to start dating - get the details! The Irish actor has become a bit of a heartthrob recently

Normal People actor Paul Mescal has revealed in an interview that he is "really looking forward to dating" once lockdown restrictions have lifted. The Irish-born actor, 24, who has become an overnight sensation after starring in the BBC drama, was discussing how he's finding the often difficult and isolating conditions of being in lockdown during an appearance on the podcast, I'm Grand Mam.

WATCH: Paul Mescal shows off his singing talents

Paul, who's living on his own in London after flatmate and Normal People co-star India Mullen moved back to Dublin before the lockdown, first detailed how he was using dating apps on his hunt for love, but didn't find them useful. "I stopped using it weeks before... because I didn't like it anyway," he explained, adding: "To be honest I'm really looking forward to dating."

Paul plays Connell in the BBC drama

The actor continued: "I'm trying not to think of it being weird because... look we've been in lockdown for [expletive] months... I've had no kind of opportunity to be like meeting somebody new or being remotely intimate with anybody." Paul further revealed he was looking for a serious relationship that he hoped would eventually lead to marriage. "I think we're at the point where I want to get married and settle down," he shared. "But you know that kind of hysterical thing where if lockdown ever happens again, I'm making sure that I'm married. But yeah, I am looking forward to dating."

Paul has become an overnight sensation since starring in the show

In a separate interview, the actor explained that his character Connell's relationship with Marianne in the show has inspired his future relationships. "I want to find something similar to Connell and Marianne, but only in the last chapter in the book when they have such a deep connection emotionally and physically," he said. "That might be a dragon that I might be chasing for a long time."

Meanwhile, fans of the show (and seemingly the entire internet) has have fallen in love with Paul following his appearance as Connell in the Sally Rooney novel adaption. Fans have become so obsessed with the show, and new heartthrob Paul, that an Instagram account on behalf of his now infamous chain exists and has over 138,000 followers.

