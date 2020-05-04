Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones' boyfriend: all you need to know about Tom Varey BBC's Normal People has gripped viewers throughout the nation

Normal People has had viewers hooked from its first episode. The BBC adaption of Sally Rooney's novel of the same name focuses on Marianne and Connell – two lovers whose journey throughout school and college left us, if we're honest, ugly-crying. Daisy Edgar-Jones, star of Cold Feet and Gentleman Jack, plays Marianne and while her on-screen character is mostly infatuated with Connell, played by Paul Mescal, in real-life her love life is very different. Find out more about Daisy's boyfriend Tom Varey below...

WATCH: Official trailer for BBC's Normal People

Who is Daisy Edgar-Jones' boyfriend Tom Varey?

Tom Varey is a 29-year-old British actor, best known for his role in HBO and Sky's hit series Game of Thrones. Tom appeared in series six as Cley Cerwyn, one of the Northern lords who is chastised by Lyanna Mormont for refusing to fight against the Bolton family. He eventually joins the Northern cause and declares Jon as the King of the North.

Daisy's boyfriend Tom is also an actor

What other shows has Tom Varey been in?

As well as Game of Thrones, some of Tom's other credits include Channel 4 dramas Ackley Bridge and No Offence as PC Stuart O'Connell. Tom has also appeared in the film Pond Life as Trev, alongside Daisy who starred as Cassie. Other credits include Death in Paradise and The Village on BBC.

Tom's even made an appearance on Daisy's Instagram

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Tom Varey's relationship

It is not known how long the couple have been dating. However, since they both appeared in the film Pond Life in 2018, it's thought that this is where the couple met and have been inseparable since. After Daisy's recent fame from appearing as Marianne in Normal People, she recently spoke out about her relationship with Tom, and how he felt about those scenes in particular. The 21-year-old told the Evening Standard: "He was gritting his teeth [during the sex scenes] but at least he's seen it now." The couple clearly keep a low profile, but Daisy did post this sweet picture of her actor boyfriend on Instagram back in October, which sees a casual Tom posing for the snap. She captioned the post: "Lean on tree when you're not strong".

