Ruth Langsford couldn't contain her tears on Thursday while talking about how her son Jack, 18, was there to comfort her recently during a difficult moment. While appearing on her regular show Loose Women, the TV presenter was discussing with her co-stars the importance of having a "good cry" when she began to open up about how she copes with sadness in front of her 18-year-old son Jack and husband Eamonn Holmes. Watch the video to see what she said...

WATCH: Ruth breaks down on Loose Women while talking about son Jack

The 60-year-old then revealed that husband and fellow This Morning presenter Eamonn is very open when it comes to crying. "We were saying 'big boys don't cry, men don't cry', [but] actually Eamonn cries very easily and he cries with happiness," she explained, adding: "And he's a big [hugger], he always hugs his children, so his children have always seen him cry at sad films, he'll cry at a sad advert, and he'll cry at a sad story." She continued: "And it's hard at times like this, I miss my mum and I think we all miss hugging someone."

Ruth was overcome with emotion during the show

Ruth's comments comes soon after husband Eamonn opened up about finding the current lockdown circumstances difficult for their family. Speaking to Suzi Perry during an Instagram Live, the This Morning host confessed being apart from family has been particularly difficult. "I'm alright like everybody else it's bit of Groundhog Day," he shared. "You try to be productive, you try to do things… but nobody earns any money but you do these things to [keep going]. The main thing is to keep well. I miss family, I miss not getting back to Belfast. I worry about my mum and all sorts of things like that."

