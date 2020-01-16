Coleen Nolan responds to reports of a feud with Loose Women co-star Ruth Langsford The TV star took to Twitter to address the claims…

The Loose Women ladies have great rapport on TV – and their friendships clearly extend off-camera too. This week, Coleen Nolan took to Twitter to vehemently deny reports that she has fallen out with her co-star, Ruth Langsford, following a report by a British magazine. A post shared on Coleen's official Twitter page features a photo of the publication, along with the message: "We don't usually comment on magazine covers but this one is beyond ridiculous – Coleen and @RuthieeL are brilliant friends. We haven't seen the story inside but if it is the same as the cover – suggesting there's an issue between these two then it's completely made up!"

Coleen Nolan has denied reports of a feud with Ruth Langsford

Coleen, 54, was quickly inundated with messages of support from fans, with one writing: "They never get it right Coleen. Just ignore it. Take care and glad you are feeling a lot better. And back on LOOSE WOMEN!" Another wrote: "This is nasty… you're both lovely on Loose Women", while a third added: "I adore their friendship and no one believes this x."

MORE: Loose Women star Ruth Langsford reveals struggle she's facing with teenage son Jack

Coleen is one of Loose Women's most popular presenters – but she recently made headlines with an appearance on a different show entirely; Channel 4's Flirty Dancing for Stand Up To Cancer. The mother-of-three, who has been divorced twice, was partnered up with property developer Kevin on the programme – and they really hit it off, going on to have a further three dates together!

The TV star with her Flirty Dancing date, Kevin

Speaking on the show about her relationship history, Coleen said: "I think I'm just one of these women who won't settle, so if it's not working I'm not going to settle. I think you can be more lonely with somebody when it's not right than when you're on your own, but I do miss male company." She added: "I'm really romantic. I love romantic movies but life is not like that. I'm determined to find someone who makes me realise it could be."

Loose Women and their best looks

Coleen announced that she was splitting from second husband Ray Fensom in February 2017. She was previously married to Shane Richie but they split in 1999 after nine years of marriage.