Ben Shephard quizzes Kate Garraway about her hoarding tendencies as he and Charlotte Hawkins give Derek Drapper update

Ben Shephard once again gave Good Morning Britain viewers an update on Kate Garraway's husband's condition, and the presenter couldn't help but joke about the star's hoarding tendencies after showing the video she posted on her Instagram on Thursday.

After viewing the clip, which showed Kate alongside her children Billy and Darcey clapping for carers outside their family home, Ben couldn't help but make reference to a certain object he had spotted on her driveway.

"It's nice to see that see that she had a little smile on her face. Everyone has got their fingers crossed, everyone is sending them so much love, they're all in our thoughts and prayers at the moment and keeping everything crossed that Derek will pull through and everything will be ok," an emotional Charlotte said.

But Ben was quick to notice something in the video, joking: "She's still hoarding though, you can see she's still hoarding. She's got a traffic cone in her front drive," he revealed.

"That's fair enough, you never know when you might need one. Emergency measures," Charlotte said in her friend's defence.

Ben couldn't help but laugh, before adding: "Honestly, how long has that been there, Garraway what on earth is going on?"

After having another good laugh, Ben revealed his happiness at seeing Kate's smile in the video: "It is lovely like you say to see that smile because we don't see enough of it."

On Thursday night, mother-of-two Kate shared a heartbreaking update on her husband Derek Drapper's fight with coronavirus, telling her followers that his battle is "far from over".

Sharing a video alongside her children, Kate wrote: "I didn’t even know Darcey had bought this t-shirt online ( with my card !) until she emerged tonight but I do know how grateful she is to the #nhs - I couldn’t be prouder of how she & Billy have coped with these past two horrific months for our family - always finding ways of lifting our spirits & staying strong even when they can see me wobbling. It's so wonderful to see little green shoots of hope that this dreadful disease is easing and that hopefully soon we might all be able to see each other again and hug our nearest and dearest."

She continued: "But the journey for me and my family seems to be far from over as every day my heart sinks as I learn new & devastating ways this virus has more battles for Derek to fight. But he is still HERE & so there is still hope. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to anyone who will be affected by this, not just for the next few weeks but for the foreseeable future. That will be the case for many who have suffered from the disease, but also the frontline workers who have been helping to treat the worst affected. The physical and mental scars will run deep and so we need to stick together far beyond the end of lockdown. Thank you so much for all your messages. I am going to share more of the things that have been keeping me going on clubgarraway.com. And I would love to hear more of your challenges & thoughts there too. Sharing is such a comfort. #hope #staypositive #clapthecarers."