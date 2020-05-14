Ben Shephard has addressed concerned viewers about his recent appearance on Good Morning Britain. During a chat with Nihal Arthanayake on BBC Radio 5 Live, the presenter claimed his "tired" look is all down to life in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Well, I am [tired]. You go on (Breakfast TV) first thing in the morning. You are knackered," he said last week.

However, social-distancing is not only to blame as Ben has to now apply his own makeup before appearing on television. "Also, because of social distancing, we have no makeup team," he explained. "So I'm having to do my own makeup. It could actually be that I'm just really rubbish at makeup – I make myself look even worse than how I look when I wake up!"

Asked what he thought about doing his own makeup, Ben confessed: "We're all from Essex. We all embrace all of the man-scaping, all of the facials. I'm all about tinted moisturiser – I have been for a very long time. If you're a little bit hungover, there's nothing like a little bit of tinted moisturiser to make you feel a little bit more healthy."

The 45-year-old then gave a very honest account about his time in lockdown with his wife Annie and their two sons Jack, 14, and Sam, 13. Claiming he feels a "sense of guilt" for relishing every moment he is having with his loved, Ben shared: "In amongst this horrific virus that is ripping families apart, when it all started in the first few weeks there was a sense of guilt because there was a special moment when you thought, 'how often do we get to have everybody at home, there's an easing of pressure with work commitments, the weather is lovely.'"

Ben and his wife Annie share two sons

"There was a sense that we were going to get to know each other in a way that we hadn't for a long time," the doting dad added. "Then, when they extended the lockdown and the following week, all four of us had moments. It gets very hard, you can't remember what day it is, you get lost amongst the time of the day. For us, as soon as you start losing that pattern, it felt like this wasn't going to end. I certainly started struggling. We all had to sit down and talk about that and talk about how we were feeling and be really honest that we were relying on each other as well."

Nihal Arthanayake is on BBC Radio 5 Live every Monday to Thursday between 1-4pm.

