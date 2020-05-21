Kate Garraway shared her weekly update on husband Derek Draper's condition as he continues to battle COVID-19 in hospital. Taking to Instagram after taking part in Clap for Carers, which she does every Thursday, the Good Morning Britain presenter revealed that her husband's battle is "far from over". Sharing a video alongside her children, Kate wrote: "I didn’t even know Darcey had bought this t-shirt online ( with my card !) until she emerged tonight but I do know how grateful she is to the #nhs - I couldn’t be prouder of how she & Billy have coped with these past two horrific months for our family - always finding ways of lifting our spirits & staying strong even when they can see me wobbling. It's so wonderful to see little green shoots of hope that this dreadful disease is easing and that hopefully soon we might all be able to see each other again and hug our nearest and dearest."

Kate Garraway shared a new update on her husband Derek Draper's condition

READ: Piers Morgan shares emotional update on co-star Kate Garraway's husband's coronavirus battle

She continued: "But the journey for me and my family seems to be far from over as every day my heart sinks as I learn new & devastating ways this virus has more battles for Derek to fight. But he is still HERE & so there is still hope. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to anyone who will be affected by this, not just for the next few weeks but for the foreseeable future. That will be the case for many who have suffered from the disease, but also the frontline workers who have been helping to treat the worst affected. The physical and mental scars will run deep and so we need to stick together far beyond the end of lockdown. Thank you so much for all your messages. I am going to share more of the things that have been keeping me going on clubgarraway.com. And I would love to hear more of your challenges & thoughts there too. Sharing is such a comfort. #hope #staypositive #clapthecarers."

MORE: Kate Garraway receives special present as husband Derek continues to fight coronavirus

Kate Garraway and her family

On Wednesday, Kate's GMB co-stars Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid revealed that stories of people who have recovered from the virus give the mum-of-two "huge hope". The TV presenter explained: "One of my colleagues, Kate Garraway, her husband has been very critically ill for a long period of time now. And these sort of stories, I have to say, think give Kate huge hope when she hears and sees them."

Last week, Kate revealed that she and her children had been able to FaceTime Derek in the evening, adding: "of course we can’t know but I believe he can hear us". Sharing a video taken inside her home as she and her kids paid tribute to frontline workers, Kate wrote: "So our #nhsclap was a little different tonight. We still clapped and cheered as much as ever but I couldn’t film on my phone as had Derek on FaceTime throughout! - of course we can’t KNOW but I believe he can hear us and thought at least the incredible @nhs team’s looking after him would hear a fraction of our gratitude."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.