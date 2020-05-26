Ben Shephard has revealed the surprising job he has while backpacking in his 20s - and it might surprise you! While chatting about the need for more fruit pickers in the UK on Good Morning Britain, Ben revealed that he himself would pick fruit while travelling, and described the wages as soul-destroying. Chatting to this co-host, Charlotte Hawkins, about his job, he explained: "We were picking these grapes per raisin, we weren't paying any sort of minimum wages... It was soul-destroying thinking, 'I've picked about three dollars-worth all day.'"

Ben is currently presenting the breakfast show all week while Piers Morgan and his co-star Susanna Reid take a week off. Talking about his week off, Piers previously said: "We're actually doing an extraordinary thing, Susanna, Hilary and I. We're actually going to have a week off," to which Susanna jokingly responded with faux outrage: "What? Are we even allowed out?! We're going to have half term off next week, even though of course there is no half term, but also it's been a long-haul hasn't it?"

Hinting that the show could be put on hiatus due to coronavirus during their absence, he added: "Today could be our last day. You never know do you, these days?" It's weird to have half term off when there's no half term. We're sort of having half term off from this [situation]. Everyone needs a bit of time out to think about all of this."

Before taking over presenting duties, Ben was making the most of the warm weather as he headed off to a golf course with his eldest son Jack. Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, the Good Morning Britain presenter shared a sweet video of the 14-year-old taking a good swing. "What a shot," the proud father could be heard saying in the background. In the caption, he added: "Stunning end to the day - with a few holes at #wpgc."