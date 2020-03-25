Ben Shephard made sure he and his wife Annie Perks celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The couple, who share two sons together, Jack and Sam, tied the knot on 25 March 2004, following a nine-year relationship. Taking to his social media page on Wednesday, Ben shared a throwback photo from what appeared to be from their wedding day. "Can't quite believe another year has gone past, suddenly this one feels all the more poignant because of what’s happening," he wrote in the caption. "16 years married to @mrsannieshephard 25 years together and it's fair to say the current climate is seriously testing the strength of her feelings towards me."

He added: "As for me I still can't quite believe my luck!! Anyway, whatever you're doing today stay safe. #weddinganniversary." Earlier this month, the Good Morning Britain anchor posted a rare snap of his wife Annie holding a large bouquet of flowers, which he had kindly surprised her with. In the caption, he wrote: "You know you've nailed it when @mrsannieshephard accessorises her outfit to the flowers you got her (well, I say I got them but to be fair I nicked from my @itvtippingpoint dressing room, so thanks to the production team - good husband points for me)."

Showing his admiration for his wife, Ben also recently read out his poem for the Premier League Writing Stars poetry competition, in which he detailed his desire to marry Annie. Entitled For As Long As I Can Remember, the 45-year-old wrote: "For as long as I can remember, I wanted to go on a date, I wanted to hold a hand, maybe share a kiss. To not just be her mate.

"For as long as I can remember, I know she wanted a ring. The big day, the big dress, the big party. And she was right, it was the best ever thing." He added: "For as long as I can remember. I wanted someone to call me dad. To play and chase a football with. To take to see West Ham wouldn't be bad."

The couple tied the knot back in 2004

And while they lead a happy family life, Ben has previously admitted that the early mornings for his role on GMB can have an impact. When asked whether he is too tired for date nights, the TV star told The Mirror: "Even when I'm not working on a Saturday I'll often wake up running around shouting, 'I'm late!' Annie has to grab me and shake me saying, 'It's the weekend!'" Ben has also revealed that his wife also banned him from taking part in Strictly Come Dancing. "My wife didn’t want me to have an affair," he said on GMB before joking: "That's the only reason why I wanted to do it!"

