Ben Shephard apologises to Jason Watkins after GMB interview is drastically cut short The actor was cut off by the music

Ben Shephard has apologised to actor Jason Watkins after his emotional interview was drastically cut short on Thursday's Good Morning Britain. Speaking about charity Child Bereavement UK amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 53-year-old star touched upon the grief so many people are currently suffering. However, Ben was forced to interrupt as the music for the advert break played over the interview. "Sorry we're going to have to stop you there, we're out of time. Lorraine next," the GMB host quipped.

Shortly after the gaffe, Jason took to Twitter to thank GMB for allowing him to speak about bereavement on the show. "Really great to talk this morning to @ranvir01 @benshephard on @GMB," he said. "Tight schedules etc, so couldn't quite get everything in. But to reiterate. Grieving is a long proccess. And there will be so many grieving now within families. Please visit @cbukhelp & find the support you need."

The GMB host later apologised on Twitter

Upon seeing the message, Ben replied: "Thanks so much for joining us @Jason__Watkins, sorry we ran out of time there's always too much to chat about!!" In 2011, Jason and his wife Clara lost their two-year-old daughter Maude after she contracted sepsis. Since her tragic death, the acclaimed actor has been a huge advocate for Child Bereavement UK.

In March, Jason opened up about to The Sunday Times Magazine, confessing he felt "angry for a long time" after the loss of his little girl. "Clara and I felt cheated," the star admitted whilst describing his journey of grief; it started from an acute pain to a "heart-shaped feeling that you carry around for ever."

