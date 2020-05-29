Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has opened up about his decision not to clap for NHS workers, a tradition that has become popular in the UK over the last few weeks during lockdown to show appreciation during the pandemic. Taking to Twitter to explain his reasoning, he wrote: "Not that anyone asked, but I’m not going to be clapping for the NHS this week. Instead I'll continue to march for it, protest for it, advocate for it, stay at home for it, and most importantly, vote for those who actually support it. Not judging those who want to clap, but I’m out."

Ralf has protested for the NHS in the past

He continued: "If anyone’s interested, my reasons are: 1. Many who aren’t social distancing/don’t support it/support those who would decimate it, clap the loudest, and what was once a lovely gesture feels like a way for hypocrites to salve their consciences. 2. My NHS worker siblings feel the above very keenly and while it was something that they initially appreciated they’d appreciate it more if people stayed at home and didn’t support a government (advisor) who picks and chooses what rules to follow. That said... 3. They don’t speak for all NHS workers and I’m sure many still appreciate the applause. So if you still feel comfortable doing it, fill your boots, no criticism from me. But it doesn’t feel quite right to me any more so I’m respectfully standing down."

His followers were quick to support him, with one writing: "Thank you. As an NHS worker, I don’t want to be clapped and hailed as a hero, I want to have the right kit to do my job properly and at least have pay rises in line with inflation (hasn’t happened for ten years - I earn about the same now as I did as a junior physio 25 yrs ago!!)." Another added: "As another NHS nurse, I’m with you too... feels uncomfortable now."

