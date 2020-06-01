Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin enjoyed a games night with a twist over the weekend. The couple dressed up in epic costumes alongside friend and This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield's family to take part in a murder mystery challenge. Holly told viewers at home during the opening segment of the ITV show all about their fun-filled games night and even shared a picture of their epic outfits!

The 39-year-old began: "I'd never done one before, and Molly [Phillip's daughter] brilliantly organised it all, so you got sent the scripts and you all had your characters. I was Lizzie Lightfoot, keen horse rider, hence the outfit." She then joked: "And my husband wasn't my husband in the game, he was Reverend Shorthose!" But it seems the night wasn't all smooth sailing for the presenter. Phillip then told viewers the story of how Holly ended up nearly injuring herself by falling off the chair during the game.

Phillip's daughter Molly organised the games night

"As I looked up, Holly disappeared out of shot and completely fell off her chair," began Phillip. Holly then continued: "The best Wifi is where the kids sit to do their homework, so I was perched on one of the kids trip-trap chairs, and the seat slides out of it, and obviously where I'm sat on it, it's moving and edging back slightly and it gave up, and it was like somebody had opened up a trap door from underneath me."

She went on: "And I went back, my legs went up so my feet were just in Zoom with my riding boots on! And thank god I had the riding helmet on, because I lent back - Harry plays the drums - and hit my head on the drum kit!" Phillip, who clearly found the moment hilarious, then added: "As she went and disappeared out of shot and her legs shot up, she gave herself her own Ba Dum Chh [drum sting] I wish we'd recorded it!"

