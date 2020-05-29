Lorraine Kelly has praised her fellow ITV colleague Kate Garraway for her strength throughout her husband's intensive care treatment as he continues to battle coronavirus. The TV presenter took the opportunity to hail Kate as "remarkable" while discussing the final Clap for Carer campaign which occurred on Thursday evening. "We should mention our Kate, our Kate Garraway was out as usual with her children Darcey and Billy, and she's been quite remarkable throughout all of this," she began.

WATCH: Good Morning Britain give update on Kate Garraway's husband's health

"I'm sure you know her husband Derek is still in intensive care, he's still with us, there's still hope, but [it's] very, very emotional for her." Lorraine was visibly moved as she spoke and addressed Kate directly. She continued: "She said last night she's trying to find new ways to stay strong, she calls him every night, not sure if he can hear but the staff put the phone to his ear, and I'm sure on some level he does Kate and we're sending you all of our love."

Kate was visibly emotional on Thursday evening

Derek, 52, was rushed to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms on 30 March, and is still critically ill in hospital. However, the Good Morning Britain presenter remains hopeful he will recover soon. "Hear this might be the last clap for carers so Billy thought we should get the drums out to go out in style," she said on Thursday. "It's been such a source of weekly comfort for them and me and I must admit I felt the tears come tonight to think it's coming to an end before Derek's ordeal with us... But whether we clap or not next Thursday my eternal thanks to all in the #nhs goes on."

Kate posted this video for the final Clap for Carers

She added: "They are keeping Derek alive and every one of them is fighting as hard as Derek is to give us the chance to be reunited. Hope has to keep us all going doesn't it? I am having to find new ways of staying strong every day for Darcey and Billy, as I know Derek would want me to. It's not easy but when I think of how hard Derek is fighting and the bravery of all in the #nhs it helps. Thanks so much for all your messages and thanks for sharing on club Garraway.com. Standing together and learning from each other has to get us all through. #hope #love #clapthecarers #wherethereslifethereshope."

