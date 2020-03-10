Jeremy Clarkson has confirmed that his hugely popular show The Grand Tour season four has been delayed due to challenges with international travel during the coronavirus outbreak. The show's co-presenter replied to a fan on Twitter who wrote: "I'm starting to think Amazon Prime isn’t worth having without The Grand Tour." Jeremy replied: "We have one pretty much ready to go and when this virus business is settled, we will head off to do two more," then later added: "Maybe you haven’t heard. There’s a virus you see and it’s making international travel tricky."

Jeremy confirmed the show was delayed

The show follows Jeremy, Richard Hammond and James May as they venture on a series of road trips in different places in the world, and so we can imagine how the outbreak would affect filming. The virus outbreak has affected a number of other film and TV show release dates, as the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, has been pushed back until November. The official James Bond account tweeted: "MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020."

Phillip Schofield's new show, How to Spend it Well on Holiday, was also taken off ITV's schedule after it was supposed to air on Thursday evening. ITV told The Sun: "To reflect the latest situation on travelling abroad at this time, this series has been postponed for now and will be screened later in the year." Phillip has yet to discuss the show's temporary cancellation, but did share a snap of himself filming with the show's crew, previously writing: "The amazing #howtospendit (holiday edition) crew. Thank you for being such fun. Goes out in March. And thank you again @heathrow_airport."

