Fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment after Netflix's popular fashion reality show, Next in Fashion, was cancelled after just one season. The show saw presenters Queer Eye's Tan France and Alexa Chung over a group of hugely talented designers who are tasked with creating incredible looks for an impressive cash prize.

Next in Fashion has been cancelled

The show saw guest judges including Adriana Lima, Tommy Hilfiger and Eva Chen take part, but unfortunately, the series isn't returning for a new season. Viewers tweeted about the news, with one writing: "Next In Fashion has been axed by Netflix, despite it being great, entertaining and loved by almost everyone," while another added: "Netflix cancelled #NextinFashion, the show was really good...Tan and Alexa were perfect hosts for the show."

READ: The Gogglebox snack the Malone family can't get enough of - and it's easier to make than you think

Fans were disappointed after Netflix axed the fashion reality show

Tan confirmed the news, telling Variety: "We’re not doing a second season. But it was honestly one of the proudest things I’ve ever worked on. I love the show and Alexa so much. My focus is definitely on Queer Eye and moving forward with that." He previously opened up to HELLO! about a potential second season, saying: "I always think about season two. If I've done the season, I better get a second. I'm praying that this is renewed, I love the show. It was some of the most fun I've had in a very long time."

READ: Downton Abbey cast and their real life partners

The new season of Queer Eye landed on Netflix on 5 June, and saw the Fab Five - Tan, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness - as they change the lives of deserving people who need their help.