Sweet Magnolias is Netflix's latest sweet romantic drama, and fans have been loving the show, which follows three best friends from high school as they support each other through different stages in each other's lives. Since season one ended on a major cliffhanger, naturally viewers have been keen to hear more about a second season - but is one going ahead? Get all the info you need here...

Has season two been confirmed?

Since Netflix usually waits around a month or so after premiering a show to confirm whether a show will return for a second season, they have yet to commission Sweet Magnolia's for a second instalment. However, Chris Klein, who plays Bill, has revealed that he is keen to create more episodes explaining: "I do believe it was always [executive producers] Dan Paulson and Sheryl J Anderson's goal to move this beyond the season one, and the way that the story fills out and fleshes out, we could definitely pick it up and tell more of these characters' stories. I, for one, really, really hope that we get that opportunity. Selfishly because I want to see what happens to Bill Townsend."

READ: Netflix's new series Space Force is the lockdown treat we need right now

The show is expected to be renewed

Joanne Garcia Swisher, who plays Maddie, also told AfterBuzzTV: "For Maddie, I want her to have that moment that she’s blown up something really great with Cal. I’d like to see that journey and that honest moment for her to figure it out and to kind of let the dust settle a little bit."

READ: Everything you need to know about Netflix's Virgin River season two

Since the show has been a hit since it premiered back in May, and has been a trending show on the streaming service, we imagine that it will return for another season! Co-executive producer Normal Buckley told The Sun: "My hope would be that as soon as we can meet again, we would go right into [season two] once everything opens up. I don't know how Netflix makes their decisions, but it definitely would be good if we got a second season." The show is also based on an 11-book series by Sherryl Woods, at least there will be plenty of material to get through!