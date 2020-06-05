All you need to know about Not Going Out star Sally Bretton's family life Sally Bretton has appeared in many TV shows over the years

Not Going Out has been one of the nation's favourite TV comedies since it first landed on our screens in 2006. However, star of the show, Sally Bretton was a household name in other TV comedies well before Not Going Out first aired. Sally plays Lucy the on-screen wife of Lee Mack, but what about her husband in real life? Here's what we know about her love life and family below…

Who is Sally Bretton married to?

Sally, 43, likes to keep her private life pretty low-key, but it's well known that she's married to a photographer and the couple live together in their family home in Hertfordshire.

Sally is married with three kids

Does Sally Bretton have kids?

Sally and her husband shared three daughters together including twins. Similar to her marriage, Sally likes to keep her kids out of the spotlight, however in an interview with Glasgow Times earlier this year on her role in the play adaptation of Dial M for Murder, the actress mentioned that due to her children being young, she doesn't often take touring theatre roles. "My children are still quite young, so I haven't done much theatre – touring is not a good fit with family life," she explained. "My children came up to Aberdeen for half term, which was fantastic – we had a lovely time. Even saw some dolphins, which was unexpected."

Sally with her on-screen husband Lee Mack

Sally Bretton TV career

Sally's role as Lucy in Not Going Out is her most recent role, but prior to starring in the comedy, the actress has plenty of other stints in popular shows. In 2015, Sally first appeared in BBC drama/comedy Death in Paradise playing the role of Martha Lloyd alongside Kris Marshall before leaving two years later. One of her first TV roles was in 2001 when she played Donna in Ricky Gervais' hugely successful sitcom The Office, before then going on to star in other cult-comedy Green Wing as Kim Alabaster. Other TV credits include: Absolute Power, The Bill and Hotel Babylon.

