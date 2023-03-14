Everything GMB star Susanna Reid has said about her three sons The star shares Sam, Finn and Jack with her ex Dominic Cotton

Susanna Reid is a household name across the UK thanks to her illustrious journalism career. Before joining ITV's Good Morning Britain in 2014, the broadcaster rose to fame while hosting BBC Breakfast.

The star has often been recognised for her work and was even nominated in the Network Presenter of the Year category at the Royal Television Society Awards this year. While she lost out to the BBC's Clive Myrie, she still took the opportunity to thank the show's crew. Watch the video below to see her tribute…

WATCH: Susanna Reid pays heartfelt tribute to GMB crew as she announces disappointing news

Loading the player...

As well as being a regular host on Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid is also a doting mum to three boys. But how much do you know about her family? Find out all we know here…

Susanna shares three sons, Sam, 20, Finn, 19, and Jack, 18, with her ex-partner, Dominic Cotton. It is thought that the ITV star lives in Balham, London, with her two youngest and their ​​black rescue cat Suki, while Sam left for university in 2020.

In an interview from December last year, the 52-year-old opened up about her children slowly flying the nest. "You cry your heart out because all that regular time with your children has gone," she said.

MORE: All there is to know about Susanna Reid's love life history

MORE: GMB star Susanna Reid celebrates exciting news live on show

"It's really sad. Now they’re all en route to leaving home, I want to enjoy time with them as much as I possibly can. Good Morning Britain is my biggest commitment and I’m not taking on anything extra," she told The Mirror.

Susanna has three children: Sam, Finn and Jack

While Sam might be away at university, he still finds the time to chat with his mum over the phone. "Every time I've called he’s answered immediately and he's wanted to talk," she told You magazine in 2021. "And I'm filled with love every time, because I think: 'OK, he's gone, but he's not gone gone. He still wants to feel that connection.'"

Susanna opened up about feeling "guilt" over not being "present" enough when her kids were younger. "There are moments when you think: 'Why was I not present when they were tiny?' I was around a lot for them, but sometimes you can regret you weren't there playing with them every single moment of every single day," she admitted. "You have that kind of guilt. Yet now I'm able to have a more grown-up, funny, chatty relationship with them, where they're hugely independent but they still need you. That's lovely."

In March last year, Susanna announced that she had taken a step back from "extra work" to spend more time with her children in their final years of education.

"I've made the decision this year, because my boys are doing GCSE and A levels, it is really important for me that I am present,' she told The Sun's Fabulous magazine.

Susanna hosts Good Morning Britain alongside Richard Madeley

"So I've got Good Morning Britain, which is my full-time job, and then I'm there for the boys. I've got one more documentary coming out, which has already been filmed, but I actually made a decision not to do extra work," she said.

The journalist also added that her work schedule allows her to be with her sons when they finish school in the afternoon. "I work so early in the morning, I come off air at nine o'clock, have a nap, then I'm up for my boys at the end of school. That's an enormous privilege," she said.

While her three boys are undoubtedly aware of their mum's fame, they don't tune into GMB each morning to see her on-screen. "They don't watch me," she explained. "Sometimes clips of the programme are on TikTok and there’s a little bit of a: 'Wow, OK, Mum's on TikTok,' but it’s not a big deal."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.