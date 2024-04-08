Beyond Paradise's Sally Bretton reveals she ‘wasn’t ready to leave’ popular show

While Death in Paradise star Sally Bretton has found a new home in the fictional town of Shipton Abbott, Devon in Beyond Paradise, the star has recently revealed that she was not happy about leaving the original BBC drama when she starred in it back in 2017.

During a visit to This Morning, Sally opened up about filming in the Caribbean and joked that she wasn’t glad to stop filming there, saying: “I was only out there for four or five weeks. I didn't get any of the hurricanes, I got it at just the perfect time. I had an amazing time.”

WATCH: DI Humphrey Goodman and the gang are back for season two of Beyond Paradise

In the Death in Paradise cinematic universe, Sally plays Martha, Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman’s fiancee. In the original show, Humphrey leaves the island of St Marie so that they can be together, with their adventures continuing in Martha’s Devonshire hometown.

Chatting about what to expect in the upcoming episodes, Sally continued: "Things are looking up for Martha. They're exploring fostering and they're right at the start of that journey, and very nervous about it and want it to go well and want to be good at it. They've got lots of love to give.”

© BBC Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton as Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd

Sally isn’t the only person who would have loved to have spent more time in the Caribbean, as Ralf Little recently opened up about his decision to bow out of the show after spending five seasons playing Detective Inspector Neville Parker.

Saying he would have wanted to do it for “20 more years” while chatting on BBC Breakfast, he said: “This last series was always going to be my last series. I spoke to the BBC and Red Planet, the production company, and we all agreed. If it was just a heart decision I would have wanted to do it for 20 more years.

© Joss Barratt Sally opened up about the show

“But just for the show and for my character Neville it just sort of felt like his story was finished and his journey deserved to be completed. He deserved a happy ending and it just felt right.”

Speaking to fans on Instagram, he added: “It has been an absolute privilege and pleasure to bring Neville Parker to all of you and to share his really quite profound journey with you. I can't thank you all enough for the support over the last four-and-a-half years and as Neville heads off for new challenges and adventures and I head off for new challenges and adventures.” Perhaps we’ll be seeing him in Beyond Paradise before too long!

© BBC Beyond Paradise is back for season 2

There is also another Death in Paradise spin-off, Return to Paradise, currently in the works. While it is yet to be cast, the story will follow a Met detective forced to return to her Australian hometown, where her skills are needed to solve a murder. Sounds amazing!