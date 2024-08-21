David Suchet's life after Poirot: from upcoming drama with Vera star to return to Agatha Christie

It's hard to think of David Suchet without Agatha Christie's iconic detective Hercule Poirot springing to mind. The actor became synonymous with the world-famous Belgian police officer after starring in ITV's hit mystery series for 25 years – a role which earned him a BAFTA in 1991.

But was has David been up to since hanging up his iconic moustache in 2013?

David's TV and film roles

David hasn't been short of TV and film jobs since stepping down as Poirot. Not only has he appeared in the 2014 romance film Effie Gray and the 2017 action film starring Michael Keating, American Assassin, but he's also held various small screen roles.

Fans may have seen him in the period series Decline and Fall, or heard him in the BBC's hit fantasy series His Dark Materials, in which he voiced Serafina Pekkala's wise goose daemon, Kaisa.

© ITV/Shutterstock David Suchet has been busy with TV and film projects since stepping down as Poirot

Like most British actors, David also appeared in Doctor Who as 'the Landlord' during Peter Capaldi's run as the titular timelord.

As for his upcoming projects, the 78-year-old is set to star in Channel 5's upcoming drama, The Au Pair, alongside Vera actor Kenny Doughty and Beyond Paradise actress Sally Bretton.

© ITV David is set to star opposite Vera actor Kenny Doughty in a new Channel 5 drama

David will play Sally's on-screen dad in the series, which follows successful businesswoman Zoe as she welcomes an Au Pair to the family after her diabetic dad moves next door.

Theatre work

David has the theatre to thank for kick-starting his acting career back in 1969, and since then has regularly been cast in stage productions, even during his stint as Poirot.

In recent years, he's played Lady Bracknell in a West End revival of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest, and panto villain Captain Hook in the Bristol Hippodrome's production of Peter Pan.

© Alastair Muir/Shutterstock David Suchet as Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest

Return to the world of Agatha Christie

Earlier this year, it was revealed that David would be returning to the world of Agatha Christie in a new documentary series which will see the actor replicate an epic journey the crime writer embarked on in the 1920s.

© ITV/Shutterstock David played Poirot for 25 years

The five-parter, titled Travels with Agatha with Sir David Suchet, will see the Poirot star visit Canada, Hawaii, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia, with filming set to begin this summer. While a release date has yet to be confirmed, it's thought the show will arrive on screens this year.

What David has said about reprising his role as Poirot

Sadly, it seems unlikely that David will ever reprise his iconic role. During an appearance on This Morning back in 2022, the actor said he "might be too old" to wear the famous moustache again but didn't rule out a return to the big screen.

"I have to say, I don't know because of my age whether I might be too old now. If the silver screen did come along, I might be tempted," he said.