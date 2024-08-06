Vera star Kenny Doughty's private life: from famous wife to sweet friendship with Brenda Blethyn

Kenny Doughty may have stepped down from his role in Vera last year, but we still love watching him in re-runs of old episodes on ITV. The Barnsley-born star played DS Aiden Healy for eight years from 2015, starring alongside Brenda Blethyn in the popular detective series.

The actor is a familiar face thanks to his various TV roles, including in the Sky series Stella, starring Ruth Jones, and the BBC drama, Love, Lies and Records. But how much do you know about his life away from the cameras? Find out about his marriage to his famous wife, plus his sweet friendship with co-star Brenda, here.

Kenny's home life with his TV star wife

When he's not busy filming his latest drama, Kenny can be found spending time with his wife, actress Ashley Jensen, who's known for her roles in Shetland, Extras and Agatha Raisin.

The couple tied the knot last year in a ceremony reportedly held at Priston Mill, an idyllic property in the Duchy of Cornwall's Newton Park Estate near Bath.

© Getty Kenny wed actress Ashley Jensen in August last year

While it's not known exactly when the pair began dating, Kenny and Ashley first crossed paths while filming the BBC One drama, Love, Lies and Records, which aired in 2017. Romance rumours first began in August 2021 when the pair were pictured holding hands during a night out in Bath, where Ashley has lived for over a decade.

WATCH: Kenny and Ashley co-starred in Love, Lies and Records

Clearly a supportive husband, Kenny accompanied his wife in Scotland earlier this year as she began filming for the upcoming season of the BBC drama, Shetland. Ashley joined the cast as the lead detective last year following Douglas Henshall's departure.

© BBC Ashley and Kenny co-starred in Love, Lies and Records

Taking to Instagram in April, the Vera star shared an adorable snap of his two golden retrievers soaking up the sun during a trip to Shetland's Meal Beach. "And they call it Puppy Love!!! Well just doggy love … my fur babies," he penned in the caption.

Before his relationship with Ashley, Kenny was married to actress Caroline Carver, who's known for her roles in The Royal Today and more recently, Holby City. The couple wed in 2006 and went their separate ways 15 years later in 2021.

Kenny's sweet friendship with Brenda Blethyn

During the eight years he starred in Vera, Kenny developed a sweet friendship with his on-screen boss, Brenda, who starred as the titular DCI.

The duo clearly had a ball filming episodes of the show, with Brenda praising her co-star as "great company" ahead of the series 12 premiere. "Kenny is my mate, my buddy," the Pride & Prejudice actress told ITV. "I never thought I'd get over David Leon (DS Joe Ashworth) going in series four. That broke my heart. But Kenny is also a really good actor and a joy to work with."

© Stuart Wood/ITV Kenny starred alongside Brenda Blethyn in Vera for eight years

After announcing his departure from the series last year, Kenny shared a sweet tribute to Brenda, who he named "the perfect leading star".

In an Instagram post, the actor penned: "I want to thank everyone who’s made this amazing time so joyous, ITV, Silverprint, all the brilliant cast and crew BUT of course my buddy & inspiration Brenda Blethyn.

© ITV/Shutterstock Kenny and Brenda developed a strong friendship while working together

"The perfect leading star who I owe so much to. I feel lucky to have you as a friend, you make me howl with laughter & have been a rock for me over the years," he gushed, adding: "I can't thank you enough. Precious times."

Brenda also reflected on their time together during an appearance on Virgin Radio, saying she had "never laughed so much in my entire life" while working with Kenny. "He's a mate. We just love working together," she added.