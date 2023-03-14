BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent looks incredible in unearthed photo from early career The star began her career over 30 years ago

BBC Breakfast star Sally Nugent is a familiar face to up and down the nation thanks to her presenting role on the current affairs programme. But did you know she began her career as a sports reporter over 20 years ago?

Back in 2020, the mum-of-one shared a throwback snap from the early days of her journalism career - and it's safe to say the star hasn't aged a day!

Alongside the photograph, she penned in the caption: "#MeAt20. Paris metro. The year I filed my first sport report. @LeTour."

Sally posted a throwback from her early career back in 2020

Fans were quick to comment on the amazing throwback snap, with one person writing: "Sally you were beautiful then and even more beautiful now," while another added: "Brilliant, what a fab photo."

A third person tweeted: "Wow you haven't changed."

Sally, 51, has been with the BBC for the majority of her career, landing her first media role at BBC Radio Merseyside. From there, she became a sports reporter for BBC North West Tonight and then for BBC News.

MORE: BBC Breakfast stars' rarely pictured homes: Carol Kirkwood, Naga Munchetty and more

MORE: All there is to know about Breakfast presenter Charlie Stayt's wife and children

In 2011, Sally joined BBC Breakfast on a freelance basis as a relief presenter. She then went on to present sports bulletins before establishing herself as a regular co-presenter.

Sally and Jon host Breakfast from Monday to Wednesday

In 2021, the BBC star landed a permanent role as a main presenter, joining Dan Walker before his departure in May last year. Watch his emotional goodbye to Breakfast in the video below.

WATCH: Dan Walker bids heartfelt goodbye to BBC Breakfast

Loading the player...

The broadcaster now presents the show from Monday to Wednesday each week alongside her co-host Jon Kay.

Sally recently celebrated some exciting news as the programme received a Sports Journalists' Association award for Best Documentary last week for their work with former rugby player Rob Burrow on Rob Burrow: Living with MND.

Sharing the news on social media, Sally posted a snap showing the presenter holding the trophy alongside her Breakfast colleagues. She wrote in the caption: "Thank you @sjainsta for this. @rob7lindsey and the brilliant @bbcbreakfast team have won Best Documentary for Rob Burrow: Living with MND. It really is a love story."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.