Karen Hauer and her boyfriend David Webb announce incredibly exciting news The Strictly star didn't want to give too much away…

Karen Hauer and her boyfriend David Webb have revealed that they are working on a brand new show together! The Strictly star made the incredibly exciting announcement while chatting to HELLO!'s editor in chief Rosie Nixon during a HELLO! Instagram Live, adding that it's set to launch in 2021.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Karen Hauer and boyfriend David Webb announce exciting news

It was Karen's boyfriend, opera star David, who spilled the beans, saying: "Well we do have a plan. We have a plan for that. We've been working on something." When quizzed about a timeline, David asked Karen: "When will it be? Next year?" Karen seemed keen to keep things under wraps, simply saying: "Next year hopefully. We'll see. We'll let you know." We're dying to know more!

MORE: Strictly's Karen Hauer makes heartfelt comment about her relationship with David Webb

Karen and David defying gravity while on holiday!

MORE: Karen Hauer shares 4-minute workout anyone can do at home - watch

Karen and David have gone from strength to strength, and the couple even gave their first joint interview to HELLO! this November, both sharing how much they mean to each other.

Karen gushed: "He's my rock. It's so nice to have someone that understands and accepts me, doesn't judge and doesn't try to change me in any way. Everyone just falls in love with him too, because he has such a beautiful soul." David was equally complimentary about his girlfriend, saying: "Karen inspires me to be the best version of myself. I'm the luckiest man on this earth."

Karen, 37, was previously married to fellow Strictly star Kevin Clifton, but the former couple announced their split two years ago. Karen and David were first photographed on Boxing Day 2018, after the singer spent the festive period with Karen and her mother in New York.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.