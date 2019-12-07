Strictly fans rally behind Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer and criticise Craig's harsh score

Strictly Come Dancing fans have rallied to support South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey after judge Craig Revel Horwood levelled harsh criticism at his Rumba and gave him a score of just four. The dad-of-one had told partner Karen Hauer that he didn't feel comfortable performing a typically sexy Rumba routine, saying, "I don’t want to do a sexy Rumba with you, I’m just putting it out there. I want to do a friendly Rumba," and while the other judges held up their eight paddles, Craig was less impressed by their choice.

Comedian Chris has no previous dance experience

Viewers rushed to defend the star on Twitter, including his wife Rosie, who wrote: "I’m sorry but that was beautiful. This man had never danced a day in his life, trust me! Our first dance was HORRIFIC. I’m so proud of you Chris. No matter what happens you’ve been amazing, and a huge [clapping emoji] to @karen_hauer, gorgeous soul inside and out xx." Fans felt similarly, commenting: "Love love love Chris. I enjoy his enthusiasm for each dance and his relationship with Karen is very touching. I know he's not the best dancer but he's my winner. Thank you Chris, you're inspirational," "Chris, bless him... he works so hard and Karen... you can't help but love them both... My Twitter has turned into a Chris and Karen campaign to the final," while another responded to judge Bruno Tonioli's question: "Best bit for you tonight??" by saying: "Actually for me it was Chris and Karen’s rumba, not technical, but emotional."

Chris' wife Rosie has cheered him on throughout his time on Strictly

When the 33-year-old signed up for Strictly earlier this year, he had never performed a dance routine and seemed to not expect to make it as far as Blackpool, let alone to the semi-final. But fans of the show have propelled him through the competition, won over by his down-to-earth nature and sense of humour. He's also pulled off some impressive routines, including a Salsa to Uptown Funk that truly showed off his Latin flair and a Couple's Choice dance to Let's Get Ready to Rhumble that paid tribute to Chris' North East roots. We'll have to wait until Sunday night to find out if viewers' votes will take him all the way to the final.

