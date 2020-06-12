Top 7 Netflix shows that everyone is watching at the moment From 13 Reasons Why to The Last Days of American Crime, there are some great new shows

Netflix is always bringing out new shows and films, so sometimes it can be tricky to work out which ones are worth the watch! If you need some new ideas of what is good to watch, or if you're just bored of watching your favourite Netflix options for the umpteenth time, and need some new suggestions, we've got you covered! Check out the newest, most popular shows and original films that everyone is watching at the moment, from moody teen dramas to hard-hitting documentaries...

13 Reasons Why

Netflix's saddest and most dramatic show about a bunch of teenagers who really do through some stuff is the most popular show on the streaming service at the moment. The fourth and final season wraps things up for the likes of Clay, Tony, Jess and the gang as they prepare to graduate high school. Let's hope their university years are much less eventful, for their sakes!

365 Days

Fans of 50 Shades of Grey will love this saucy film! The Polish movie follows a confident executive who is given one year to fall in love with her mafia boss - and it has shot to the top of the trending films chart! Based on the erotic novel by Blanka Lipinska, there is already a sequel in the works. Just maybe don't watch it with your parents.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

The documentary about the finance tycoon who ran an international sex trafficking ring is a heavy watch, and fascinating insight into how Jeffrey eluded justice for so long, and was finally arrested. The synopsis reads: "The serial sex abuser made a secret plea deal with the government in 2008 avoiding a potential life sentence and continued to abuse women. With their frightening firsthand accounts, Epstein’s accusers are the leading voices... By revealing their emotional scars, some for the very first time, the sisterhood of survivors intend to stop predators — and the American justice system — from silencing the next generation."

White Lines

White Lines is a crime thriller set in the heart of Ibiza. After her brother's body is discovered 20 years after his disappearance, his sister Zoe visits the island to discover just what happened to her beloved sibling - and why. The much-talked-about series is by the creator of Money Heist, and has been a huge success! Catch up on the show to join the conversation.

Queer Eye

Our beloved Fab Five are back to help people direly in need of a lifestyle makeover, both inside and out. Check in with Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness as they do what they do best in this heartwarming season.

Queer Eye is back for a new season

Space Force

Viewers have been loving Steve Carell as Mark R. Naird, a general who is put in charge of the new branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. The synopsis reads: "Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colourful team of scientists and 'Spacemen' are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance."

The Last Dance

This ten-part documentary looks at the fascinating life and career of Michael Jordan during their final championship season in 1997 to 1998. The synopsis reads: "Despite all Jordan had achieved since his sensational debut 13 years earlier, 'The Last Dance,' as coach Phil Jackson called it, would be shadowed by tension with the club’s front office and the overwhelming sense that this was the last time the world would ever see the greatest player of all time, and his extraordinary teammates, in full flight."

The Last Days of American Crime

After the US government plans to make it literally impossible for anyone to knowingly commit a crime, career criminal Graham Bricke plans one last heist - and the last crime in US history - before the signal is switched on. Based on the graphic novel by Rick Remender, this Netflix original has been a huge hit.