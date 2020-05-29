Keith Lemon has opened up about the future of Celebrity Juice following Holly Willoughby's exit from the show. After previously suggesting that he would stop making the series after Holly and her former co-captain, Fearne Cotton, left, the TV presenter has now said that he wants to find a new team captain to make "the combination right".

WATCH: Keith Lemon talks about Celebrity Juice

Chatting on Heart Radio's Breakfast Show, he said: "If we get the combination right, it'll come back and it'll all be new and nice. Lots of names have been put in a pot and sent to television people, to the TV big wigs, and I guess they'll decide from the names that we have chosen." He added: "It's not an easy job though do you know? It depends how drunk I am whether or not it's easy. [But] it's a good job. Holly will tell you it's the funnest show that will ever happen."

Keith and Holly are close friends

Keith spoke to The Sun about how Holly told him the news, explaining: "She rang me up. She never usually rings me so I thought she is going to tell me she's pregnant. She said, 'I've got something to tell you. This is like breaking up with a boyfriend.' I said, 'You're going to tell me you're leaving, aren't you?' and she said, 'Yes, it's been 12 great years but I want to spend time with the family'." I'm gutted, she was like my TV sister. She's welcome back any time. I'll properly miss her."

The This Morning presenter confirmed the sad news on her Instagram. Sharing a collage of pictures taken throughout the years, the mother-of-three wrote: "Thank you @celebjuiceofficial for 12 years of fantastic chaos… I can't quite believe what we've done and how quick that time has gone. Thank you to you all for watching. We’ve always had the loudest and best audiences. Also a huge thank you to @itv2 for believing in the show in the first place and for all of your support."