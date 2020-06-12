Ruth Langsford sends fans wild in her latest summer look

Ruth Langsford debuted a brand new, sunset red jacket from her QVC collection - and it's a big hit. Sending fans wild, the TV presenter shared a video of her denim jacket on Thursday, and within 24 hours of posting it had already sold out completely online. Priced at £42.96, Ruth's jacket can currently be bought in two other colours - black and white - the khaki version has already sold out. Teaming her fiery red jacket with a black and white jumpsuit from Jolie Moi for the video, the Loose Women star looked as radiant as ever.

"Just heading down to the studio to meet Jackie, we're on at eight o'clock for a fashion edit," she said. "This is my new sunset red cotton twill jacket - this is the colour you've all been asking for!" Receiving an outpouring of praise from her famous friends and adoring fans, Coleen Nolan commented: Gorgeous!" Meanwhile, Saira Khan wrote "Wow!! Stunning" and BBC presenter Lucy Alexander responded, "Love it."

Since launching her QVC collection, viewers have been flocking to shop Ruth's range and with so many sellout items, the TV star has been filming regular updates to keep shoppers informed. Just hours before she shared the clip of her sunset red jacket, Ruth was hilariously interrupted whilst filming a video for her Instagram followers. Filming as she rode the lift to the QVC studios, Ruth was interrupted by a man who also wanted to ride the lift, making the presenter cut short her video. "Oh, there is a nice man coming in the lift! Hello! See ya!" Ruth quickly said as she laughed off the moment.

