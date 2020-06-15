Who is The Bidding Room's Adi Higham? All the details on the BBC dealer here Are you enjoying the new BBC show?

Brand new daytime TV show The Bidding Room has proved popular with viewers since it landed on our screens earlier this month. The BBC show sees a range of people enter the bidding room, bringing along with them some of their most intriguing possessions to be valued by an expert. Once valued, the hopeful sellers then face five dealers who then bid against each other to purchase the item. The teams see a range of unusual items brought through their doors including a 1930's hairdryer, Edwardian scientific scales and an old teddy. But who are the people putting forward their expert bids? Meet Adi Higham below...

One of the eight dealers in The Bidding Room is Adrian 'Adi' Higham. Based in East Sussex, Adi started dealing 30 years ago at the age of 21, renovating and selling old signs. He then decided to become a full time dealer after selling a bike for a price ten times higher than what he paid for it – demonstrating a clear talent for pricing and selling! He started out dealing in furniture, but has now broadened his interest and loves mechanical objects like cars, bikes, steam engines and toys, but admits there's probably nothing he'd steer clear of. As well as appearing on the new BBC show, Adi runs his own antiques business, Hoof Brocante, in Romney Marshes.

Sitting alongside Adi for the BBC programme are seven other bidders all with their own level of expertise. Adi's fellow dealers are James Broad, Lucy Ryder Richardson, Moses Otunla, Ian Humphries, James Gooch, Jane Cave and Natasha Francis. Before the participants face the eight dealers, however, they first speak to expert auctioneer Simon Bower. Simon values their items and advises them what to highlight and emphasise to the bidders in order to get the most from them. Simon is a senior auctioneer and director of valuation company Morgan Evans & Co. from Anglesey and The Bidding Room is his first TV role.

The Bidding Room is fronted by actor and presenter Nigel Havers. Nigel is perhaps best known for his roles in Coronation Street, Chariots of Fire and Don't Wait Up. On the new show, Nigel stated: "It's fun to present a show for a change, getting to know new people, and not having to learn lines or wear a costume. I am keen on antiques in general, so it was an easy decision for me. It's an upbeat, fun show that combines interesting objects with a bit of drama and comedy thrown in, so it's easy to lose yourself in it and forget about what’s going on outside."

