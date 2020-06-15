Katya Jones and ex-husband Neil have remained the best of friends since their separation in 2019, and even share custody of their beloved dog Crumbles. During a live chat with Strictly Come Dancing co-star Amy Dowden on HELLO!'s Instagram page on Monday, the pro dancer opened up about her four-legged friend, and how Neil had a theory about being a dog owner. "Neil always said if you have a dog it puts two years off having a baby," she said. Amy – who is engaged to fiancé Ben Jones – then opened up about her thoughts on having children. "I would love a family but I don't want to give up dancing just yet," she said, to which Katya agreed.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Katya Jones talks about Neil Jones' theory on having a baby

During the chat, Katya and Amy also reminisced about the time they lived in the same building. At the time, Katya was living with Neil and Amy was sharing a flat with Oti Mabuse. Amy told viewers that she wasn't too keen on dogs, and that her friends had fun playing pranks on her with Crumbles. "Remember when I was living with Oti and she bought something in my room, and you guys would come in as we all lived in the same apartment block, and I was just there with Crumbles on my lap," she said. "Another time, Neil loves pranks, and he put Crumbles in my room and shut the door. So I was stuck with Crumble!"

READ: Joe Wicks reveals sad news for fans with latest announcement

Katya and Neil have remained great friends since their split in 2019

During lockdown, Katya has been living on her own, although she has been seeing Crumbles regularly, and video calling with the rest of the Strictly family. Amy was more than impressed when the pro revealed that she was learning not one, but two languages while at home. "I'm learning two languages, I started Spanish, and with Gorka [Marquez] and Karen [Hauer] I've tried a bit, and I'm also learning Lithuanian," she said.

MORE: 9 photos that prove the Queen and Meghan Markle have a close bond

Katya even celebrated her birthday while in lockdown, and admitted it was one of the best because everyone made such an effort. "I had birthday in lockdown, I just made a party for myself!" she said. "I had a tropical theme, it was really nice. Thing is it's interesting as I know a lot of people who were dreading their birthdays in lockdown, but because you haven't go physical ability to come and hug, people had to put so much thought behind the presents. It was one of the best birthdays I got videos, the best presents. Neil got me a hoover – isn't that exciting!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.