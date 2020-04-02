The personal way Katya Jones stays in touch with past Strictly partner during lonely isolation

Katya Jones has maintained a great relationship with some of her past Strictly Come Dancing partners, including Joe McFadden, with whom she won the 2017 series, and 2019 contestant Mike Bushell. But on Wednesday, the professional dancer delighted fans of the BBC show by sharing a snap showing her and her 2016 partner, Ed Balls, facetiming each other.

What's more, it seems Katya and Ed will be teaming up to do an Instagram live very soon. The 33-year-old asked her fans to vote if they wanted her to do a live with Ed and 66 per cent voted "Yas!!!" whilst the remaining 34 per cent jokingly replied only "if he does gangham" - referring to the popular dance they performed on week eight to Psy's song Gangham Style, and earned them a place in the Blackpool show. The dance made headlines at the time.

Katya, who separated from husband Neil Jones last year, is self-isolating on her own but has been making the most of technology to keep in touch with her closest family and friends. Last week she shared a post on her Instagram, detailing how she has spent her first week of isolation, and it included video chats with Joe McFadden, fitness classes with her former flatmate Joanne Clifton and Karen Hauer and "talks" with Janette Manrara and Oti Mabuse.

"WEEK ONE. I have had 7 Spanish lessons, I gave my mum @kimtospb 3 dance lessons, I gave 2 Russian lessons, I worked out every day with @karenhauer @sambarron1988 and my mad @realjoanneclifton @sashalatoya89 , I reconnected with my amazing Strictly Partners @mikebushellofficial and @mrjoemcfadden , I did talks with @jmanrara , danced with @otimabuse ,I started a little garden, learned Moonlight Sonata, I cooked some lovely meals, spent every night doing crafts in my creative room," she wrote.

She continued explaining: "I also every day caught up with many of my friends, even finally had time to seat In the garden and read, signed up for NHS volunteering . Don’t get me wrong, I did have low moment too (there was cleaning, laundry and washing up as well) and finally, I got a new friend - HOPE. She will never leave me. #stayathome #usethetimewisely #staypositive #2moreweeks #inittogether".