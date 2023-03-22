Grace star John Simm's famous wife revealed

John Simm has established an illustrious career with roles in Life On Mars, Doctor Who and Grace. Celebrated for his work on TV, the 52-year-old shares his love of acting with his wife of almost 19 years, Kate Magowan, who has appeared in Silent Witness, EastEnders and Spotless. Keep reading for all the details...

WATCH: John Simm currently stars as DS Roy Grace in ITV's Grace

Loading the player...

MORE: Grace viewers saying the same thing about series three premiere

READ: Shaun Evans reveals why Endeavour had to end with series nine

Who is John Simm's wife Kate Magowan?

Kate Magowan is an English actress and producer. After graduating from The Actors' Institute in Swindon, she landed her first on-screen role in season two of Dream Team (1998) – Sky 1's first original drama series.

Kate Magowan is an English actress and producer

Making the transition into film, Kate has also starred in 24 Hour Party People (2002), Kidulthood (2006), Stardust (2007), and 4.3.2.1 (2010). Throughout her career, the 47-year-old has acted alongside her husband, John, on multiple occasions.

She famously portrayed Princess Una in Stardust

As well as starring in the films Is Harry On The Boat? (2001) 24 Hour Party People (2002), Devilwood (2006) and Tuesday (2008), both landed roles in the BBC series, Exile, which premiered in 2011.

John Simms and Kate Magowan's relationship timeline

While the exact details of John and Kate's first meeting have never been revealed, they began their working relationship by acting alongside one another in the 2001 drama, Is Harry On The Boat? Later marrying in April 2004, the couple tied the knot in the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire.

Kate opted for a stunning satin wedding dress

John has always been extremely private about their relationship but in a 2019 interview with The Guardian, the actor was quizzed about his on-stage role as Macbeth, and whether his relationship with Kate bore any similarities to the titular character and his wife, Lady Macbeth. "Only in the fact that he worships her, and she is the glue that holds everything together," John replied.

Kate and John with their children, Dylan and Mollie

Following their wedding, John and Kate welcomed two children, a son Ryder and a daughter, Mollie. Often posting about their family life on Instagram, back in 2020, Kate revealed that they had relocated from London to Brighton, where Grace is currently filmed. Sharing several photos of their new hometown, she wrote: "Goodbye London, it's been memorable. Hello BRIGHTON!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.