Alexander Armstrong's epic 8,000 mile journey around the Arctic Circle is being replayed on ITV for viewers to enjoy for those who missed out the first time, or for those who simply want to relive the magic again.

MORE: Did you spot this Friends star in Death in Paradise?

Alexander's Arctic adventure is being reaired on ITV

In addition to his Arctic adventure, which first aired in 2015, Alexander is a well-known face on our TV screens thanks to his work on Pointless, Have I Got News For You and as one half of comedy duo Armstrong and Miller. Away from his TV work, however, the presenter can be found at home with his wife Hannah and their children. Want to know more about his family? Here's what we know…

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duke of Cambridge visits the Kings Lynn Ambulance Station

Alexander Armstrong's wife

Alexander's wife is Hannah Bronwen Snow. The couple married in 2003 and live in Oxfordshire. Hannah is a stay-at-home mum to their four children, and is the sister to journalist and famed food blogger Esther Walker.

MORE: DS Nick Bailey defends wife after criticisms of The Salisbury Poisonings

Alexander with his wife Hannah

Alexander Armstrong's children

The actor and presenter and his wife Hannah have four young sons together. The couple prefer to keep their family life out of the spotlight, however Alexander did give an insight into fatherhood in a 2017 interview with the Guardian. "Fatherhood is lovely but there is this slightly shocking moment when you realise it is not something you just wear and take off.

"With your first child, you do perhaps go into it thinking, 'Yeah, this is a job you can clock in and clock out of,' but at about three weeks in, you suddenly realise it's not like that."

He added: "Family means everything to me and it is the reason why I do everything, and it, rather than my career, is my priority, and one serves the other. That was the crucial change in my life when we had children because, up to that point, my priority was very much my career. And I am now aware that one funds the other and so it is a tricky balance."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.