Everything you need to know about Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount’s love life The actor has had a number of high-profile relationships

Oh là là! Emily in Paris has welcomed a new face to its cast in the form of British actor Lucien Laviscount.

The 29-year-old star has joined the second season of the Netflix comedy-drama as a fellow non-French speaking expat named Alfie - and while we’ve not hit play on the new episodes yet, we just know that sparks are going to fly between him and lead star Lily Collins. But how much do you know about Lucien’s own love life? Keep reading to find out all about his current and past relationships…

WATCH: The trailer for Emily in Paris season two

The 29-year-old British star has been linked to a number of A-list stars over the years. Early on in his career, following stints on British shows such as Waterloo Road and Coronation Street, he had brief flings with Hollyoaks star Dominique Jackson, his Waterloo Road co-star Chelsee Healey and his on-screen girlfriend in Corrie, Brooke Vincent.

In 2011, he appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and hit headlines after pursuing romances with both The Only Way is Essex reality star Amy Childs and Kerry Katona. After he left the house, it’s believed that he also dated glamour model and 2009 Big Brother winner Sophie Reade after meeting through show bosses.

A year later in 2012 he was papped on a dinner date with Leigh-Anne Pinnock, shortly after Little Mix’s X Factor win. Whether they had a serious relationship remains a mystery, but Leigh-Anne is now happily engaged to fiancé Andre Gray with whom she shares twins.

Lucien and his Waterloo Road co-star Chelsee Healey

Lucien turned his sights to Hollywood a few years later, and after a small part in Supernatural managed to land a recurring role in the series Scream Queens. Rumours began to swirl around the time that he was dating his co-star Keke Palmer after the two of them were seen on several dates around LA.

Following that, it seems that Lucien has made efforts to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. However, it is thought that he dated Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Kelly Osborne in 2019 after the pair were pictured a number of times holding hands while leaving restaurants in LA.

Earlier this year, he was linked to Leigh-Anne’s former Little Mix stars Jesy Nelson after photos surfaced of the two of them getting cosy in London. However, Jesy has since insisted that she was single, putting romance rumours between the pair to bed.

