Where is Kelly Ripa and why isn't she on Live with Kelly and Ryan? Her fans were perplexed

Kelly Ripa has been absent from her TV hosting gig on Live with Kelly and Ryan over the last few days and fans want to know why!

The popular TV star has been temporarily replaced on the popular show leaving viewers scratching their heads.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos makes surprise revelation about famous parents

Ryan Seacrest sparked a reaction on Tuesday when he shared a photo alongside pregnant stand-in, Sisanie, and wrote: "One last babymoon before due date. @Sisanie filling in for @KellyRipa!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa clears up bizarre rumours during vacation with husband

Fans congratulated the host but also asked: "@ryanseacrest, where is Kelly this week?"

Fortunately, they won't have to wait too much longer to see the cheery work duo back together as it appears Kelly has just taken a little time off to be with her family in the Hamptons.

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals incredible news and husband Mark Consuelos 'can't wait'

READ: Kelly Ripa prepares for bittersweet end of an era in her family

She snuck a vacation snapshot onto her social media page and it looked like she was at their luxury property with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

Ryan introduced Kelly's stand-in

It's likely their children, Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18, are with them too as they enjoy the getaway before their youngest heads off to college after the summer.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola causes a stir in rare family photo

SEE: Kelly Ripa's foyer in her New York townhouse will give you chills

Michael already graduated from university last year and Kelly and Mark's daughter is a student at NYU.

Kelly is spending time with her family

During a rare appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Michael got into a discussion with his famous mother about her becoming an empty-nester.

She asked: "Do you think dad and I will be able to handle it when you kids are out of the house?"

Michael responded with: "She's already adopted a dog, you've been preparing for an empty nest, I think you'll be fine."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.