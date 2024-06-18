David Tennant joins Richard Osman's The Thursday Murder Club movie with Line of Duty star

David Tennant has joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming film adaptation of Richard Osman's bestselling book, The Thursday Murder Club.

The Doctor Who actor isn't the only major star to be added to the impressive cast. Line of Duty's Daniel Mays, Game of Thrones' Jonathan Pryce, Killing Eve actor Henry Lloyd-Hughes, and Blink Twice's Naomi Ackie have also been confirmed as cast members.

© Getty David Tennant has joined the cast of Netflix's The Thursday Murder Club

They join the previously announced Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie, with filming expected to begin later this month.

Harry Potter and Home Alone filmmaker Christopher Columbus is at the helm as writer and director of the movie, which follows four friends living in the retirement village of Coopers Chase who meet up weekly to solve murder cases, but find themselves caught up in a real case.

© ITV Line of Duty and The Long Shadow star Daniel Mays has joined the cast

The four retirees will be played by Helen (ex-spy Elizabeth), Ben (ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim), Pierce (former union activist Ron) and Celia (ex-nurse Joyce).

Richard confirmed the latest casting news on his The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, which he co-hosts with Marina Hyde, and revealed that fans can expect more famous faces to be announced.

© Getty Images Helen Mirren will play Elizabeth

"There's some great names and some more names coming as well," he said. "I think this is the greatest British cast assembled since the [Harry Potter] movies."

Richard's novel was first published in September 2020 and sold 45,000 copies in its first three days, topping bestseller lists. The former Pointless star expanded his book series with the release of The Man Who Died Twice in 2021, The Bullet That Missed in 2022, and The Last Devil to Die in 2023.

The fifth book is expected to hit the shelves in 2025.

© Getty Richard Osman released The Thursday Murder Club in September 2020

Speaking about the upcoming feature, which is the latest to be produced as part of Netflix and Amblin's film partnership, Richard said in April: "I'm so proud of this book, so it is a dream to see The Thursday Murder Club in such incredible hands.

"From Chris Columbus, to Amblin to Netflix, there are geniuses everywhere I look. And what a cast. I'm pinching myself."