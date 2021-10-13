JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson's sweet relationship on DWTS revealed They say the kindest things about one another

JoJo Siwa and her dance partner, Jenna Johnson, are making history as the first same-sex couple on the American version of DWTS, but how did they end up as a couple?

It's been quite the journey for the Nickelodeon star who only came out as gay earlier this year when she went public with her relationship with girlfriend, Kylie Prew.

Now she's boldly going where no contestant on the show has gone before and she couldn't have a better mentor than pro-dancer, Jenna.

WATCH: Inside JoJo Siwa's $3.4million very colorful mansion

While Jenna is married to fellow Dancing with the Stars professional, Val Chmerkovskiy, when she was approached about performing with a female, she didn't hesitate to say, "yes, of course," - but she told Parade she was nervous too.

When she discovered her partner would be JoJo, however, her worries melted away.

"When I met JoJo, all of those nerves and hesitations went away because of how absolutely amazing she is,” Jenna added. "She's full of life, full of energy, full of positivity, and it is such a joy to be able to work and dance with her every day."

JoJo and Jenna are giving the competition everything they've got

JoJo feels the same about Jenna and the confidence she has given her too. In a gushing Instagram post in the run-up to Disney week, she wrote: "It's unexplainable the joy and happiness that I feel while on set, thank you Jenna for being the best partner In the entire world. This journey would be SO different without you."

JoJo continued: "I'm so thankful for everything that you put into our dances every single week. Somehow they get better and better each week! Also thank you for being my best friend. Thank you for making me laugh, smile, plank, say 'oh', try things I would neverrrr try, and so much more! You're the literal best."

Jenna says JoJo is like the little sister she never had

The pair have been storming the competition and bowling over viewers, although Jenna is feeling the eleven-year age gap.

"After the show, I worked with the physical therapist a little bit and have just been taking care of my body," she said. "I mean, I have to. I feel so old with JoJo! She’s an 18-year-old body, she can dance all day and is never sore. I’ve never felt so old as I have this season."

JoJo is dating Kylie Prew

But their determination, dance skills and their sweet relationship is proving to be a perfect combination and Jenna comment on JoJo's Instagram post about her sums it up perfectly: "You're the little sister I always hoped for. So proud of you," she wrote.

