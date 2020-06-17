6 exciting new shows and films to watch on Netflix this week Take a look at the best of this week's Netflix

From the magical horror series The Order to the return of ruthless campaigner Payton Hobart in The Politician, there are some brilliant TV shows, documentaries and films coming to Netflix over the next week. So whether you are into sports-based true-life stories, dance dramas or thrilling films, there is something for everyone, enjoy!

The Order - Friday 18 June

The magical story continues in season two of this horror series. The synopsis reads: "The lines between good and evil are more obscure than ever. The Knights struggle to regain their memories stolen from them by The Order and they crave retribution. But vengeance is hard to plan when you’re also fighting murderous magicians, strange cults and life-threatening demons. Does anyone even go to class anymore?" Intrigued? So are we.

Feel the Beat - Friday 19 June

Did you enjoy Honey, Save the Last Dance and Step Up? If so, this might be for you. Talented but self-centred April finds herself banished from Broadway and forced to move back to her sleepy hometown. While trying to avoid everyone she left behind in her community, she is recruited by her old dance teacher to coach the town's "misfit" group of young dancers.

Disclosure - Friday 19 June

Hands up who loves a documentary? This one takes a look at transgender depictions in film and television, and reveals how Hollywood both reflects and manufactures our deepest anxieties about gender. Trans thinkers and creatives including Laverne Cox, Lilly Wachowski, Jamie Clayton, and Chaz Bono speak in the documentary, sharing their experiences in Hollywood.

The synopsis reads: "Grappling with films like A Florida Enchantment (1914), Dog Day Afternoon, The Crying Game, and Boys Don’t Cry, and with shows like The Jeffersons, The L-Word, and Pose, they trace a history that is at once dehumanising, yet also evolving, complex, and sometimes humorous. What emerges is a fascinating story of dynamic interplay between trans representation on screen, society’s beliefs, and the reality of trans lives."

The Politician - Friday 19 June

After a hit first season, Payton Hobart is back and this time, he is running for State Senate. Fighting against Dede Standish for the job, who has the one and only Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold at her side, things quickly get ugly between the two campaigns as both sides fight for what they want. Meanwhile, Payton's mother Georgina makes a momentous decision that threatens to upstage him and everything he's hoping to accomplish.

The Politician season two trailer

Lost Bullet - 19 June

The synopsis for this Netflix film reads: "Lino is a whiz mechanic with a knack for building ram cars – until he gets arrested for a heist gone wrong. Scouted by the chief of a special drug law enforcement unit, he's offered a deal to avoid prison. Nine months later, Lino has definitely proven his worth. But as he's wrongfully accused of murder, he's left with no option but to find the only proof of his innocence – the bullet from the crime, lodged in a missing car."

Athlete A - Wednesday 24 June

We've done cheerleading, basketball and tigers - so perhaps it's time for a documentary on gymnastics, right? In this documentary, filmmakers Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk delve into the unchecked abuse inside the world of elite competitive gymnastics. The film follows the IndyStar reporters as they reveal the extensive cover-up and culture of cruelty that was allowed to thrive within elite gymnastics as well as the brave whistle-blowers who refuse to be silenced.

