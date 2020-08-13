Viewers are all obsessed with this character in The Fall Are you rewatching the thriller?

Ever since gripping series The Fall landed on Netflix it has proved hugely popular with both previous fans and new viewers that are loving watching the drama for the first time, four years after its finale.

WATCH: Jamie Dornan reveals one problem with The Fall

The thriller, which stars Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan as its cat and mouse lead characters, has kept many a fan up at night thanks to its dark and often shocking scenes. However, despite its serial killer theme, plenty are loving this particular character.

All three seasons of The Fall are now on Netflix

Taking to twitter, viewers have quipped they have a guilty crush on Jamie's character, Paul Spector, despite him being a serial killer. One person wrote: "Nearly finished #TheFall on netflix and is it weird I still fancy Jamie Dornan even though he's a serial killer?"

Another tweeted: "Just finished #TheFall on Netflix. Cannot recommend it enough!! So so good. And Jamie Dornan, even though he's a serial killer," before putting a heart-eyed and fire emoji. A third wrote: "So with many just discovering #TheFall for the first time on Netflix, I think I'll give it a rewatch tonight. #PaulSpector Might be a complete psycho but it's still a yes from me #JamieDornan."

Jamie Dornan and Gillian Anderson play the lead roles

The Irish actor played the serial killer opposite Gillian Anderson from 2013 until its third and final series in 2016. Meanwhile, Jamie himself spoke out recently about his character Paul and how it affected his future roles in more light-hearted projects.

Speaking to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning last week on the release of his new film Endings, Beginnings opposite Shailene Woodley, the 50 Shades of Grey star explained his part in the BBC drama changed viewer's perception of his acting. "I always thought I'd do comedy early on [in my career]," the 38-year-old began. "And then I played a psychopath and nobody really thought of me in a comedic way. So I've been trying to get back to that a wee bit."

