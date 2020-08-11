21 Netflix gems you probably won't have watched before Check out some of our top picks of Netflix's less known shows

For those who feel like they might have exhausted the Netflix's most popular shows, we have put together some of the highest-rated, recently dropped shows for the streaming service that somewhat flew under the radar following their release, but are still absolutely worth the watch. From comedy to drama, check out some of the shows you might not have checked out yet...

The Big Flower Fight

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90%

Love Bake Off? We might have found your new favourite, wholesome comfort watch! In this competition, ten teams of florists, sculptors and garden designers push their talents to the limit to create extravagant floral installations in this competition show. Hosted by Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou, you will be open-mouthed with amazement at some of the art that they create!

GLOW

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

In season three, the ladies of GLOW take the Vegas strip by storm! The synopsis reads: "Now headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, the women quickly realise Sin City is much more grind than glitter. Ever the team cheerleader, Ruth's passion for the show begins to take a backseat to her growingly complicated personal life. Debbie is making headway as a producer, but continues to be consumed with guilt over the distance between her and her son. As their residency wears on, the lines blur between performance and reality, and the cast find themselves struggling with their own identities both in and outside of the ring."

The Woods

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Are you a fan of Harlan Coben? Then you will love this new adaptation of one of his bestselling novels! The synopsis reads: "Set in two time spans: 1994 and 2019 The Woods tells the story of a Warsaw prosecutor, Pawel Kopiński, who is still grieving the loss of his sister from twenty-five years ago – the night she walked into the woods at a summer camp and was never seen again. But now, the discovery of a homicide victim – a boy who vanished along with Pawel's sister – reveals evidence that links him to her disappearance. As hope rises that his sister could still be alive, dangerous secrets from his family's past threaten to tear apart everything that Pawel has been trying to hold together."

The Rain

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77%

The third season of this hit show has just dropped on Netflix, so what are you waiting for? The series follows a group of survivors who have to fight for their lives after a virus that is carried by rainfall wipes out almost the whole of humanity in Scandinavia. Following siblings Simone and Rasmus, the pair leave their bunker in the hopes of finding their father, a missing scientist.

Gentified

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89%

Released in late February 2020, this critically acclaimed comedy drama was adapted by the 2017 Sundance film of the same name and follows the lives of three Mexican-American cousins in Los Angeles as they chase their dreams while trying to balance their ambitions with the love of their family, their neighbourhood and their taco shop. The synopsis reads: "The Spanglish dramedy will navigate important themes like identity, class, and balancing insta-fame with translating memes for their parents. But most importantly, Gentefied will settle once and for all how to pronounce Latinx."

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 83%

This heartbreaking documentary takes a look at Gabriel Fernandez, an eight-year-old boy who was murdered at the hands of his mother and her boyfriend, back in 2013. His death sparked outrage in the community as it came to light that social services were aware of his situation, and failed to protect him despite the warning signs. The documentary looks at the fallout of the investigation and legal cases following Gabriel's death.

The Umbrella Academy

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86%

After 43 super powered infants are spontaneously born to women who weren't pregnant the day before, a billionaire manages to adopt seven of them, and trains them all their lives to become a superhero team. However, after a fall out as teenagers, the group disband, and are only reunited following the murder of their adopted father. Based on the graphic novels by Gerard Way, this is a brilliant superhero show with a bit of a difference!

Crash Landing on You

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 98%

Korean dramas are becoming more and more popular, and Crash Landing on You is the latest obsession among viewers. In the show, Yun Se-ri is a beautiful heiress and a leading fashion businesswoman in South Korea, but things go horribly wrong when she is swept up by a wind storm and accidentally crashes in North Korean territory while paragliding. Luckily for her, she meets a sympathetic North Korean military officer Ri Jeong-hyeok, played by Hyun Bin, and of course the pair fall in love! If you enjoy it, you should also give Boys Over Flowers and My Love from the Star a try - classics!

The Society

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 86%

After returning from a school trip, a group of teenagers are shocked and confused to learn that their families have disappeared, and that they are trapped in their town with no escape. The series follows the teens as they attempt to build a democracy and society to keep themselves alive, while also trying to solve what on earth has happened to them.

Tuca and Bertie

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 98%

This beloved animation follows the friendship between two 30-year-old bird women who live in the same apartment building but couldn't be more different! Fans were devastated when the series was cancelled after just one season, particularly since the reviews are so brilliant for it. Give the short but sweet show a try!

Queen Sono

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 90%

Released on the streaming service in late February, the series follows Queen Sono, a top spy in the South African agency who has one goal; to better the lives of African citizens. The synopsis reads: "While taking on her most dangerous mission yet, she must also face changing relationships in her personal life."

AJ and the Queen

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91%

RuPaul stars as Ruby Red, a drag queen who loses her life savings and so has to travel across America performing to recoup her losses. On her way she meets AJ, an orphaned girl. The series looks at the friendship between the two misfits as Ruby's message of love and acceptance winds up touching people and changes their lives a little for the better. We should also mention that there is an incredible musical number in most episodes - enjoy!

Ragnarok

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82%

Fancy a Norwegian drama? Taking a new angle on Norse mythology, this coming-of-age series follows the inhabitants of the fictional town of Edda, who are perhaps not all who they claim to be, and are responsible for a drastically changing world. The synopsis continues: "Some might say we're headed for yet another Ragnarok. Unless someone intervenes in time."

Messiah

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88%

The story follows a CIA officer who learns that a man is gaining international attention through acts of public disruption, while his followers are certain that he is performing miracles. As the media become increasingly obsessed with the mysterious figure, Eva must discover whether he really is a divine entity performing real miracles, or a genius con artist bent on causing disruption.

Medical Police

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92%

Fancy a comedy, action-packed thriller romance? Of course you do! This show follows two American doctors in Brazil who accidentally discover a virus. Recruited as government agents, they have to rush to find a cure, while trying to figure out the dark conspiracy at the centre of the outbreak.

Special

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 96%

This hugely beloved comedy follows Ryan, a man with mild cerebral palsy hoping to find love. The synopsis reads: "After years of dead-end internships, working in his pyjamas as a blogger and communicating mostly via text, Ryan eventually figured out how to take his life from bleak to chic and began limping towards adulthood." The show is based on the creator and star Ryan O’Connell’s own memoir, I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves. The series has been renewed for a second season, so catch up!

Love, Death and Robots

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89%

The synopsis for this very unique animated series reads: "Love, Death & Robots is a collection of short stories that span the science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy genres. With a bold approach to each story’s narrative, episodes are intended to be easy to watch and hard to forget." Watch this one if you want to try something totally new!

Soundtrack

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93%

This popular show was cancelled after just one series, but if you liked Glee, this one might well be worth your time! The snyopsis reads: "We all have our own soundtracks. Soundtrack is a romantic musical drama that looks at the love stories connecting a diverse, disparate group of people in contemporary Los Angeles through the music that lives inside their hearts and minds."

Raising Dion

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 84%

Raising Dion follows the story of a single mother, Nicole, who lovingly raises her young son following the death of her husband, Mark (played by the one and only Michael B. Jordan). However, when her son starts displaying amazing super powers, she has to do whatever it takes to keep him safe. The synopsis reads: "Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities."

The Politician

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85%

This coming-of-age show follows Payton, a wealthy and ambitious student who will do whatever it takes to become his High School's President, with an eye to eventually become the leader of the United States of America. With some singing, plenty of humour, this satirical dark comedy is absolutely one to add to your Netflix list.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95%

The synopsis of this puppet-animated series reads: "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance returns to the world of Thra with an all new adventure. When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world."