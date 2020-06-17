Eamonn Holmes has opened up about the pressures he is faced with in order to keep his career in television successful - despite working in TV for 40 years.

Speaking on the Events That Made Me podcast, the 60-year-old presenter - who is married to his This Morning co-host Ruth Langsford - confessed he must "stay relevant" to avoid losing his job. "As good as you do, staying in employment, people like me have got to stay relevant," he shared. "To stay relevant, you have to know your market. You've got to see the trends coming and you have to reinvent yourself."

"What I would say about my job is that getting on the conveyor belt is very, very tough, very hard, but staying on the conveyor belt is harder," he added. Reflecting on his time at university, Eamonn surprised his fellow peers by wanting to become a TV reporter. "People in my journalism class would say, 'I want to write for the Irish Times' or 'I want to write for the Guardian' or I want to write for The Independent' and when it got to me I would say, 'I want to be on TV, I want to be a TV reporter,'" he continued.

"And the class would laugh. I suppose their point was you shouldn't really express ambition like that, but to me it was direction, it was the area of journalism I wanted to be in." Luckily, Belfast-born Eamonn kicked off his career at the age of 21 when he joined Ulster Television, the Northern Ireland franchise of ITV back in 1979. A few years later, he went on to present the news for their flagship show Good Evening Ulster.

He also co-presented GMTV for twelve years between 1993 and 2005, before hosting Sky News Sunrise for eleven years between 2005 and 2016. Now, Eamonn hosts This Morning alongside his wife every Friday.

The couple have previously opened up about their working relationship while talking to HELLO!. Ruth said: "The challenges are what everyone faces when they work together, it's like two people who want to drive a car and one wants to go left and one wants to go right, and you have to compromise. And you know, Eamonn's not a team player really – he likes to be out there doing his thing. And he has to compromise and work with me so it's a challenge all the time."