This Morning's Phillip Schofield reveals what lockdown has made him appreciate The star shared the sweet revelation with fans over the weekend

Phillip Schofield made the most out of the weekend sunshine by taking out his new bike for a ride around the countryside.

And talking to his fans via his Instagram stories, the 58-year-old presenter revealed he had done over 30 kilometres between Saturday and Sunday.

Phillip took out his new bike for a ride this weekend

"Definitely getting used to this," he told the camera as he showed off his surroundings. "How pretty is that? No one around. Gorgeous."

He then added: "Well, if lockdown has done anything, it's made me appreciate this," he said of the countryside, showing it off again to his followers.

The father-of-two later treated himself to a cool gin and tonic. "Does this undo all the hard work?" he asked, before cheekily adding: "Don't care!"

The TV star later had a cheeky gin and tonic

Phillip has definitely had a relaxing weekend. On Saturday he opened up his barbecue to cook some delicious steaks for the family but was soon surprised by the big storm. It wasn't enough to stop the TV star, however, as he quickly reached for an umbrella and finished making the dinner.

"BBQ in the rain? No probs!" he wrote across an image showing him in shorts, holding an umbrella whilst he tended to the steaks.

The father-of-two proudly showed off his surroundings to fans

Clearly, the presenter's quick thinking helped, because he later shared the result of cooking. "Steak and morel mushrooms and dauphinoise tatties... don't mind if I do," he wrote across the delicious-looking plate.

Earlier in the day, Phillip admitted he was feeling a bit sad as he revealed he was longing for the day he can be reunited with his beloved mother Pat. The star posted a throwback snap of himself and Pat together a year ago, admitting he is "missing" her. The photo in question was taken in the TV star's garden after his mum had persuaded him to spray paint his hair bright blue to match hers. Phillip captioned the image: "#thistimelastyear ... Miss ya mum xx."