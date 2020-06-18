Giovanni Pernice reveals secret backstage Strictly conflicts Not all is as it seems on the BBC One dance show…

Giovanni Pernice has revealed that it's not all glitter and smiles backstage at Strictly Come Dancing, hinting there are secret conflicts among the professional dancers.

The 29-year-old confessed that there could be trouble ahead if all the pros are forced to quarantine together. Speaking to Fubar Radio on Thursday, the dancer admitted that it's a strong possibility that they may all have to live together for two weeks.

Giovanni was partnered with Michelle Visage for the 2019 series

"I know that there’s a chance that the pros could be quarantined all together for two weeks doing the group numbers," he said on All Access Areas. "Because obviously, we have to film all the group numbers.

"Usually we do them live or we pre-record during the week, but this time I think we’re going to pre-record all of it, which is going to be like 14 group numbers," he added. "It makes sense for us to get all together and do it all at once."

Speaking of the prospect of isolating with his fellow dancers, Giovanni added: "If there’s somebody you don’t like, you pretend that you like them. It’s the environment isn’t it?"

The judges could be the only audience

Strictly hasn't officially been given the green light yet, and sadly, the Italian dancer was unable to shed any more light on whether fans will get another series amid COVID-19. "What we know is that they’re really trying hard. The BBC is trying really hard to make it work. That’s what we know. And we want this to happen," he told hosts Joanna Chimonides and Stephen Leng.

"I think everybody waits for Strictly every year. It’s a moment where Christmas is coming up so everybody wants Strictly. What we know is that they’re really trying really hard."

Back in April, Strictly bosses admitted that they are optimistic that the show will go on - but they might have to make some major changes. Speaking on a virtual panel for the Edinburgh TV Festival, director of content Charlotte Moore explained that the series may have to go ahead without an audience.

She said: "I would say is [people think] if it is shiny floor, it needs an audience, and I don't think that's necessarily true. When you look at something like Drag Race, which is a big shiny floor talent competition with all sorts of catwalks, singing, dancing, impressions – it never has an audience. The audience is the four judges and I don't think it suffers from that at all. I think it is a brilliant show! I think inevitably things are going to change."

