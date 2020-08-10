Kevin Clifton caused a stir amongst his fans on Sunday, as he shared a smoldering black-and-white selfie on Instagram. The Strictly star joked in his caption: "Post workout in the garden. Obviously needs some sort of Beckham pose whilst skilfully hiding my tiny biceps." He then added: "Lockdown hair. Cut it or grow it?"

MORE: Stacey Dooley has the sweetest tribute to Kevin Clifton in her new living room

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley reveals how she and Kevin Clifton pass the time

The question divided his followers. "Leave the hair as it is!!!" one wrote, while another told the TV star: "Keep it like that!" Others urged Kevin to go for a trim, however, with one even suggesting: "Do another live and let @sjdooley cut it. She let you dye her hair…"

MORE: Stacey Dooley reveals unusual place she keeps her Strictly glitterball

Kevin, 37, and Stacey, 33, have been dating for over a year after meeting on the 2018 series of Strictly, which they won together. The couple even sparked engagement rumours back in May when Stacey posted a photo of them together at home where she appears to have a ring on her engagement finger on her left hand.

Kevin Clifton divided fans with a photo of his lockdown hair

The pair prefer to keep their romance largely out of the spotlight, but in February this year, Stacey spoke about the possibility of starting a family with her partner. "He is an angel. He's the kindest man I've ever met," she said on a HOSTEing Laura Jackson podcast. "His temperament is very chilled and very calm, and he would be an amazing father." Asked whether she would like to have children soon, the TV star replied: "I think so. I'm sort of back and forth.

MORE: Strictly's Stacey Dooley shares snaps from romantic date night with 'King' Kevin Clifton

"I love the idea of having a gang, a unit – us against the world. I love all that. And I would love to take care of someone."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shows off vibrant hair transformation

She had previously told the Guardian: "Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy. That's why we've turned down interviews that have offered us tens of thousands of pounds." But she was full of praise when probed further about Kevin. "What I am happy to say is Kev's amazing, I'm happy, life happens, I've got an amazing career and I'm very lucky," she shared.