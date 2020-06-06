The Masked Singer: Which celebrities have taken part in the international versions? Ryan Reynolds and more Who were your favourites on the bizarre singing show?

The Masked Singer is a show that has wowed audiences and viewers all over the world. After the show began in South Korea, called King of Mask Singer, the show has grown in popularity with many countries all over the world adopting their own versions. The UK has seen some great names on the show revealed so far including Patsy Palmer and Kelis, but on other versions of the show, there have been some pretty impressive names, too. Ahead of the US version of the show arriving to the UK, we've done a round-up of some of the biggest names in the music and film industry that have been unmasked from their costumes...

The Masked Singer – US version

The Masked Singer in the US first aired in January 2019 on Fox with actor, rapper and former husband of Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, as host. The show had an A-List panel with Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong all judges. And the line-up was pretty A-List too.

T-Pain – series 1 winner

T-Pain is a Grammy Award-winning artist is best known for his song alongside Flo-Rida, Low. At the end of series one, the Monster mask was announced the winner, and the rapper and singer was then revealed.

Rumer Willis – series 1

Actress and singer Rumer Willis is best known for her roles in a number of Hollywood films including the Oscar-nominated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The daughter of Bruce and Demi came fifth in the show and was dressed as Lion.

Gladys Knight – series 1

Iconic soul singer Gladys Knight also made an appearance on the popular show. The singer, who is known as the "Empress of Soul", appeared as Bee and, unsurprisingly, did very well. Bee was praised for their vocals as they sang Sia's Chandelier, Miley Cyrus's Wrecking Ball and more.

Donny Osmond – series 1

Singer and former member of The Osmonds, Donny Osmond also starred in the first series of the Masked Singer. Donny was dressed as Peacock and came runner-up on the show.

La Toya Jackson – series 1

She's part of one of the most famous families in the world. Sister of Michael and Janet, La Toya Jackson was the face behind the Alien mask in the first series, and came in seventh place. The singer impressed the audience with her rendition of Pharrell's Happy and Lovefool by The Cardigans.

Joey Fatone – series 1

Joey Fatone is best known for being one fifth of popular noughties boyband *NSYNC alongside global superstar Justin Timberlake. Joey was dressed as Rabbit and came in fourth place.

Ricki Lake – series 1

Chat show legend Ricki Lake came in sixth place on the show. The celebrity, who also took part on The X Factor: Celebrity on ITV back in October, was dressed as Raven on the show.

Wayne Brady - series 2 winner

The second series of the American version of the show aired from September 2019 and finished in December. The series two winner was comedian Wayne Brady, best known for his comedy series Who's Line Is it Anyway? Wayne was dressed as Fox.

Seal – series 2

British-born singer Seal appeared on the second season of the show dressed as Leopard. The global superstar and former husband of Heidi Klum came forth and impressed audiences with versions of songs by Katy Perry, the Pussycat Dolls and Aretha Franklin.

Michelle Williams – series 2

Former Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams was unmasked from her Butterfly costume on the Masked Singer. The singer, who in 2010 appeared on series eight of Strictly Come Dancing, came in seventh and sang songs by Jessie J, Demi Lovato and more.

Kelly Osbourne – series 2

TV star and daughter of Sharon and Ozzy, Kelly Osbourne, was unmasked as one of the celebrities in the second series. Kelly came in ninth place and was dressed as Ladybug.

Raven-Symoné – series 2

Former Disney star Raven-Symoné was unmasked just before Kelly on the show and came in tenth place. The That's So Raven actress was dressed as Black Widow. Raven-Symoné sang songs by Cher and Whitney Houston.

The Masked Singer Australia – September 2019

The Australian version of The Masked first aired in September 2019. On the panel sat Dannii Minogue, Lindsay Lohan, Jackie O and Dave Hughes, with Australian radio and TV host Osher Gunsberg.

Cody Simpson – winner series 1

Australian musician, model and actor Cody Simpson was crowned the winner of the first series. Cody was dressed as Robot and impressed audiences and the panel with his rendition of Lady Gaga's Edge of Glory. He also paid homage to Dannii's sister Kylie with his version of Can't Get You Out of My Head.

King of Mask Singer - South Korean version

King of Mask Singer is the original show which started the Masked Singer trend all over the world. It first aired in 2015 and has produced over 200 episodes.

Ryan Reynolds – 2018

Deadpool actor Ryan appeared as a special guest in May 2018, taking the audience and panel by complete surprise. The actor and husband of Blake Lively was dressed as Unicorn and sang musical ballad Tomorrow from Annie.

