The Masked Singer: Which celebrities have been revealed so far? Denise Van Outen, Kelis, Patsy Palmer and more

The Masked Singer: Which celebrities have been revealed so far?

The Masked Singer is the most mysterious show on TV at the moment that has got everyone talking. So far, nine celebs have been revealed, leaving seven remaining masked singers with identities still to be solved. If you need reminding on who has been unmasked so far, then fear not – here's a round-up of the celebs that have appeared on The Masked Singer.

Patsy Palmer – Butterfly

In the first episode of the show, Butterfly was the first singer to be unmasked. The singer was revealed as former EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer.

Once she was unveiled, Patsy told the panel and audience: "It's easier to sing in the mask because I can just try and pretend to be anyone, but it was really nerve-wrecking. You didn't guess my voice so at least I've done my job!"

Alan Johnson MP – Pharaoh

The second Masked Singer that was revealed was not one that we predicted – Alan Johnson MP! The former shadow Home Secretary took on the 80s classic Walk Like an Egyptian by The Bangles. After shocking the panellists and viewers alike, the ex-Labour MP went on to describe his "wacky and weird" experience on the show. "The show is so extraordinary it’s almost perverse to keep mute about it," he said.

Justin Hawkins – Chameleon

Chameleon caused a stir when they appeared on The Masked Singer for the first time by catching both Rita Ora and Davina McCall's eye! The "fanciable" Chameleon was unmasked during the third episode of the show and turned out to be lead singer of pop-rock band The Darkness, Justin Hawkins. When he was revealed, the singer said: "I was really flattered by the athlete guesses," he said. He then joked: "I did it because I wanted to show you guys that I'm still alive."

Teddy Sheringham MBE – Tree

Footballing legend Teddy Sheringham was the next famous face to be unmasked. The former England manager and footballer, who was masked as the Tree, was revealed after his rendition of Bill Wither's Lovely Day. After delighting the panellists with his identity, Teddy said: "I'm sure there's going to be a lot of people saying my singing was wooden, I'll take that!"

Kelis – Daisy

This celebrity came from across the pond to sing under the guise of Daisy. Viewers and panellists were delighted to discover that it was none other than Milkshake singer, Kelis! On her experience on the show, the American singer said: "I mean it's deranged honestly, it's nuts." She continued: "Keeping the secret is pretty hard because there's so many things you don't think about and I think for people who are used to everything being based on people knowing who you are, it's a completely different thing, but that's kind of the fun part I guess."

DUCK - Skin

The panel and viewers at home were convinced that Duck was Dame Kelly Holmes after they revealed the clue: "I've always been sporty and I like to push myself." Many also thought Duck was Mel C from the Spice Girls, too. However, after a lot of wrong guesses, Duck was revealed as singer Skin! The singer is best known for fronting 90s Brit-pop band Skunk Anansie.

On appearing on the show as Duck, Skin said: "I think I chose the duck because it was so completely alien and different to me… and I just thought it would be a mad crazy thing to do, and nobody would guess it." She continued: "I would describe The Masked Singer as pure, unadulterated lunacy!"

UNICORN – Jake Shears

One of the clues for Unicorn was: "When I was a child, I used to go on holiday on a private plane." In a later episode, they added that they grew up on an island before heading to the bright lights. Viewers were convinced that Unicorn was John Barrowman. Other viewers seemed to think that the celeb hiding under the mask was Glee star and former Celebrity X Factor contestant Kevin McHale. One person wrote on Twitter: "Okay but anyone else watching The Masked Singer UK think Kevin McHale is the unicorn because I am CONVINCED." Other guesses included Louie Spence and Adam Lambert.

But, it turned out to be Scissor Sisters singer Jake Shears! The I Don't Feel Like Dancing singer was unmasked much to the delight of the panel. He said: "I have been having the time of my life! I mean it's just right up my alley – it's a no brainer for me, it's been an absolute blast."

FOX - Denise Van Outen

The clues to Fox's identity included someone who "loves a night out" and is "street smart". Fox also revealed that she can be found in the East End – although they split their time between town and country – and she is a teapot enthusiast, having collected them for 30 years. Viewers at home were convinced Fox is Denise Van Outen. And they were absolutely right!

The actress and singer was revealed and explained her reasons for choosing Fox: "I wanted to be a little bit mischievous because it's like my personality, and I wanted to be able to move in my costume because I love a bit of a dance." She continued: "I wanted to do The Masked Singer because I do musical theatre and it gives me a chance to sing songs I never get to sing." We thought she did great!

MONSTER – CeeLo green

Monster gave clues that he has "feasted on a lot of awards" and has "come to the UK" from elsewhere. They also revealed that his hero is Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley. This was enough to convince viewers that he is American singer Cee-Lo Green, who once admitted that he was heavily influenced by 80s British music. And once again viewers were right on the money.

Before he was unmasked, CeeLo told The Guardian: "So many of the bands that influenced me growing up were English, even if I didn't realise it. English pop ruled the world in the 80s!" Of the tracks that have stayed with him throughout his life, he added: "A Flock of Seagulls, Culture Club, Duran Duran…" So it's no wonder he's a fan of the UK! On being unmasked, CeeLo said: "I'm a fan of the show, the chance to sing all of those great, classic songs that I've loved so much growing up." Before going on to joke about his get-up: "This is my own personal costume."

