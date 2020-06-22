Who is The Bidding Room's Natasha Francis? Are you watching the new BBC show?

The Bidding Room is the daytime show bringing comfort, classic items and charming antiques to our TV screens. The programme, presented by Nigel Havers, sees hopeful members of the public bring some of their most precious and often extraordinary possessions to a panel of experts in the hope of getting a good deal for them.

MORE: Who is The Bidding Room's Adi Higham? All the details on the BBC dealer here

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes reveals the exciting gifts he received from his children

So who are the experts putting forward their professional knowledge of antiques and collectors items? Meet Natasha Francis here...

Who is The Bidding Room's Natasha Francis?

Natasha is a dealer on the BBC show who also runs her own lifestyle brand, The Urban Vintage Affair, offering exclusive antique, vintage and handmade pieces mainly through Instagram and other social media. Based in London, Natasha feels antiques should be for everyone and is on a mission to make antiques appeal to a young audience.

She's also a big fan of vintage and antique pieces that offer a sense of functionality, such as Victorian silverware, any other antique cutlery and furniture. The entrepreneur is also a big fan of buying antique suitcases and chests and repurposing them to bring a new lease of life to the items.

MORE: Nigel Havers talks about heartbreaking death of wife Polly following cancer battle

Natasha posts gorgeous vintage items on her Instagram

The Bidding Room's Natasha Francis career

Natasha began her career by working as a designer for many top fashion brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, All Saints and Pringle of Scotland. On her website, Natasha writes: "It was great, sure, but it didn't feed my fascination for handmade and historical items. So, I decided to studied antiques and collectables and travelled the country, rummaging through: auction houses, antique shops, high-end trade fairs and muddy car boots sales in the British countryside."

Natasha with her Bidding Room co-stars

Who are the other Bidding Room dealers?

Alongside Natasha on the BBC show are seven other bidders all with their own level of expertise. The other dealers are Adi Higham, James Broad, Lucy Ryder Richardson, Moses Otunla, Ian Humphries, James Gooch and Jane Cave. Before the participants face the eight dealers, however, they first speak to expert auctioneer Simon Bower. Simon values their items and advises them what to highlight and emphasise to the bidders in order to get the most from them. Simon is a senior auctioneer and director of valuation company Morgan Evans & Co. from Anglesey.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.