The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent a letter to the charity StreetGames, thanking them for playing their part in helping to deliver meals across London. While the couple signed off the note with "Harry & Meghan," some royal fans have wondered why they are still using the crown logo, known as a coronet, above their monogram on their letters despite stepping back from royal duties in March. The reason behind this appears to be because Harry is the son of an heir apparent, in line with the announcement after his and Meghan's wedding.

After the couple's wedding in May 2018, a coat of arms was created for the Duchess and she was assigned a coronet. As explained in a statement from the royal household at the time: "A coronet has also been assigned to The Duchess of Sussex. It is the coronet laid down by a Royal Warrant of 1917 for the sons and daughters of the heir apparent. It is composed of two crosses patée, four fleurs-de-lys and two strawberry leaves."

Wow! Thank you so much Harry and Meghan for your kind words and your continued support for StreetGames and the brilliant local organisations working to support their communities in these challenging times

The coronet used by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is the same as that of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as both William and Harry are the sons of an heir apparent, Prince Charles.

Among the details of the Sussexes' agreement with the Queen and the royal family outlined in January were their HRH styles. While Harry and Meghan formally retain their HRH styles, they no longer actively use them. In a statement at the time, Her Majesty also said: "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family."

As some Twitter users have pointed out, Sarah, Duchess of York and the late Diana, Princess of Wales, continued to use their coronets in their monograms after their divorces, despite actually losing their HRH style.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently living in Los Angeles with their one-year-old son Archie.

