Need more Connell and Marianne in your life? Then you're in for a treat! Normal People was a huge hit with viewers, and while season two has yet to be confirmed, there is a two-episode special of the Sally Rooney novel adaptation in the works for Comic Relief - and we'll definitely be tuning in to watch!

Paul and Daisy will be reprising their roles as Connell and Marianne

Confirming the exciting news, Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis announced that Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones will be reprising their roles as Connell and Marianne on RTE Does Comic Relief, explaining on RTÉ Radio 1: "There's a beautiful piece called Normal Older People, which is imagining what would have happened to Marianne and Connell 40 years from now. I promise you, these are two very special bits.

The two episodes are for Comic Relief

"It's so much better than anything we've ever made. I mean I can't even say all about it because there's a guest star in it. But it's really, it's really beautiful. One of the things about Comic Relief is it just gives opportunities for things to happen that would never happen. I can't imagine any context in which they would have allowed this little sort of extra-special into the world of Normal People."

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Sally Rooney's second novel, Conversations with Friends, will also be adapted for television. The show's co-producer, Ed Guiney, previously said: "It's the same basic team. Lenny's [Abrahamson] going to direct it and is across it as an EP. And Alice Birch and all of us at Element Pictures. So, in a way, that's what we'll be turning our attention to next. But maybe down the line we'll come back to Connell and Marianne."